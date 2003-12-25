She's the ManShe's the Man

Teen star Amanda Bynes turns Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' on its ear in this 'spunky' ('Variety') variation on the gender-bending comedy.more

Teen star Amanda Bynes turns Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' on its...More

Starring: Amanda BynesJames KirkChanning Tatum

Director: Andy Fickman

PG-13DramaRomanceComedyMovie2006
  • 5.1
  • hd

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She's the Man - Trailer

About this Movie

She's the Man

Teen star Amanda Bynes turns Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' on its ear in this 'spunky' ('Variety') variation on the gender-bending comedy.

Starring: Amanda BynesJames KirkChanning TatumLaura RamseyEmily Perkins

Director: Andy Fickman

PG-13DramaRomanceComedyMovie2006
  • 5.1
  • hd

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