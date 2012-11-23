The Enchanted Christmas CakeThe Enchanted Christmas Cake

When a high-end chef comes to town to film a Christmas special, local baker Gwen agrees to help handsome TV producer Gavin prepare for the shoot in hopes of regaining her Christmas spirit, which she lost when her grandma Lottie passed last year.more

When a high-end chef comes to town to film a Christmas special, l...More

Starring: Erica DuranceRobin DunneBrandon Ludwig

Director: Robert Vaughn

TV14DramaRomanceHolidayMovie2021
  • hd

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About this Movie

The Enchanted Christmas Cake

When a high-end chef comes to town to film a Christmas special, local baker Gwen agrees to help handsome TV producer Gavin prepare for the shoot in hopes of regaining her Christmas spirit, which she lost when her grandma Lottie passed last year.

Starring: Erica DuranceRobin DunneBrandon LudwigArcade RileyKyana Teresa

Director: Robert Vaughn

TV14DramaRomanceHolidayMovie2021
  • hd

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