Mary J. Blige's Family AffairMary J. Blige's Family Affair

The love story of Kendra and Ben picks up as Kendra and Ben move out of the city in hopes of finally building a life together. The family must come together to help Kendra and Ben save their relationship and stay true to their real love.more

The love story of Kendra and Ben picks up as Kendra and Ben move ...More

Starring: Ajiona AlexusDa'VinchiPrincess Davis

Director: Troy Scott

TVPGBlack StoriesDramaRomanceMovie2025
  • hd

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About this Movie

Mary J. Blige's Family Affair

The love story of Kendra and Ben picks up as Kendra and Ben move out of the city in hopes of finally building a life together. The family must come together to help Kendra and Ben save their relationship and stay true to their real love.

Starring: Ajiona AlexusDa'VinchiPrincess DavisShiraine HaasSantiago Henao

Director: Troy Scott

TVPGBlack StoriesDramaRomanceMovie2025
  • hd

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