Dandelion, a struggling but determined singer-songwriter in a downward spiral, reluctantly takes a last-ditch effort gig where she meets Casey, a guitarist who walked away from his dream long ago. As Dandelion joins Casey's eclectic and nomadic group of struggling musicians, the two kindred spirits make music together and strike up an intoxicating whirlwind romance that leads Dandelion to a deeper appreciation of her artistic journey and the discovery of a voice that is authentically her own.more

Starring: Kiki LayneThomas DohertyMelanie Nicholls-King

Director: Nicole Riegel

RDramaRomanceMovie2024
Dandelion, a struggling but determined singer-songwriter in a downward spiral, reluctantly takes a last-ditch effort gig where she meets Casey, a guitarist who walked away from his dream long ago. As Dandelion joins Casey's eclectic and nomadic group of struggling musicians, the two kindred spirits make music together and strike up an intoxicating whirlwind romance that leads Dandelion to a deeper appreciation of her artistic journey and the discovery of a voice that is authentically her own.

Starring: Kiki LayneThomas DohertyMelanie Nicholls-KingBrady StableinJack Stablein

Director: Nicole Riegel

RDramaRomanceMovie2024
