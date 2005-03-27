Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Medical
Popular TV
Grey's Anatomy
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital deal with life-or-death consequences on a daily basis – it's in one another that they find comfort, friendship and, at times, more than friendship. Together they're discovering that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. Real life only comes in shades of grey.
The Good Doctor
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.
The Resident
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
A tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.
New Amsterdam
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.
Dr. Pimple Popper
TV14 • Documentaries, Medical • TV Series (2018)
Dr. Sandra Lee is a renowned dermatological surgeon who is tasked with removing life-altering growths from her patients' skin so they can try to reclaim their lives.
My 600-lb Life
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Follow the lives of morbidly obese individuals, each weighing over 600lbs. Through their year-long journeys, they attempt to lose thousands of pounds collectively, to survive. These stories are about much more than weight loss, they’re about heart.
Chicago Med
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Executive producer Dick Wolf delivers the newest installment of the compelling “Chicago” franchise, an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together.
Private Practice
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2006)
The 'Grey's Anatomy' spin-off focuses on neonatal surgeon Addison Forbes Montgomery, who has left Seattle Grace and moved to L.A., where she practices at the upscale Oceanside Wellness Clinic with her divorced medical-school friends Naomi and Sam Bennett.
Bones
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Inspired by the real-life forensic anthropologist and best-selling novelist Kathy Reichs, BONES is a darkly amusing investigative drama centered on Dr. Temperance Brennan, a forensic anthropologist who writes novels on the side.
Nip/Tuck
TVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2003)
This drama is set in a south Florida plastic surgery center, McNamara-Troy, centering around the two doctors who own it. Sean McNamara (Dylan Walsh) is having problems at home, trying to patch up the rocky road him and his wife Julia (Joely Richardson) are experiencing. On the other hand, sex-craved Christian Troy (Julian McMahon) uses his charm to bring in potential female candidates and conducts shady business deals, often for the love of money.
Scrubs
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2001)
ABC’s Scrubs examines the lives of the staff at Sacred Heart. In this unpredictable hospital filled with over-the-top staffers and patients, doctors have learned to survive by relying on each other to face relationships, death, kids, interns, water balloons, and anything else life may throw at them. Around here, humor and tragedy collide as they continually learn that even when you figure out who you are, there’s still more life to navigate and it helps to have good people in your corner…even if they are a bit scattered themselves.
ER
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (1993)
Set in Chicago, this medical drama deals with the personal and professional crises of the doctors in the emergency room at County General Hospital. From the exciting to the mundane, a day in the frantic hospital serves up many interesting dilemmas as well as heartrending choices for everyone on staff.
Body of Proof
TV14 • Crime, Medical • TV Series (2011)
Dr. Megan Hunt (Dana Delany) was in a class of her own, a brilliant neurosurgeon at the top of her game. Her world is turned upside down when a devastating car accident puts an end to her time in the operating room. Megan resumes her career as a medical examiner determined to solve the puzzle of who or what killed the victims. Megan’s instincts are sharp, but she’s developed a reputation for graying the lines of where her job ends and where the police department’s begins. It turns out her career isn’t the only thing that will need to be rebuilt; Megan’s family has taken a backseat to her ambition, and now she’ll discover there’s a lot of work to do when it comes to dissecting her relationships with the living.
Rizzoli & Isles
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Based on the best-selling crime novels, Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander star as detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles. Opposites in many ways -- Rizzoli is brash and tomboyish; the methodical and impeccably dressed Isles is often icy -- together, they use their brilliant minds to bust Boston's most notorious criminals.
Nightwatch
TV14 • Documentaries, Medical • TV Series (2015)
"Nightwatch" follows the dangerous stretch of time (between 9pm until 3am) when emergency responders deal with the busiest shift of the day and the most unnerving cases.
Saving Hope
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2012)
In "Saving Hope," when charismatic Chief of Surgery Charlie Harris (Michael Shanks) at Hope-Zion Hospital ends up in a coma, he leaves the hospital in chaos -- and his fiancée and fellow surgeon, Alex Reid (Erica Durance), in a state of shock.
Nightwatch Nation
TV14 • Documentaries, Medical • TV Series (2018)
"Nightwatch Nation," the new nonfiction series from executive producer Dick Wolf and 44 Blue Productions, follows EMTs in Yonkers, New York, Austin, Texas, Tucson, Arizona and Baton Rouge, Louisiana as these real-life heroes risk their lives to work the busiest and most unnerving shift of the day, the overnight.
Hawthorne
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2009)
Richmond Trinity Hospital's Chief Nursing Officer Christina Hawthorne loves her job, despite the long days and nights she spends on the hospital's front lines. She does everything possible to help her patients and defend her staff, even if that means violating protocol or taking on doctors or administrators who sometimes lose sight of a hospital's true purpose. But her intense focus at work comes with a cost to her personal life, now that she's a single mother -- her husband recently lost a battle with cancer -- trying to raise a rebellious teenage daughter.
The Knick
TVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2014)
A brilliant surgeon (Clive Owen) pushes the boundaries of medicine, morality and race relations at a 1900s NYC hospital in this series.
Doc Martin
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
The series follows Doc Martin as he turns his back on life as a celebrated London surgeon and moves to a sleepy Cornish village to become the local doctor. Despite his surgical brilliance, Doc Martin lacks any interpersonal skills and his bedside manner soon starts to upset his new patients.
Doogie Howser, M.D.
TVPG • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
Douglas Howser is a doctor. He is also a 16-year-old genius, he graduated college at age 10 and finished medical school at age 14. But he is still a teenager, with normal teenage friends and problems. Like all adolescents, he feels that his father doesn't understand him. He is just learning to drive, and just starting to pay attention to girls even while consulting on serious medical causes like heart transplants. It's a funny and touching story about growing up with more than the usual responsibilities and demands.
Silent Witness
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (1996)
Every dead body tells a story: who they were, how they lived, and most importantly, how they died. Silent Witness follows a team of expert pathologists at the Lyell Centre as they attempt to uncover the truth behind a series of suspicious murders in this gripping drama.
Trust Me
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2017)
A hardworking nurse who loses her job for whistle-blowing is forced to take drastic measures to provide for her daughter.
St. Elsewhere
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (1982)
An award-winning, critically acclaimed, ambitious and realistic medical drama about the always under-the-gun doctors and nurses of St. Eligius, an understaffed, underfunded, and always chaotic teaching hospital in a deteriorating section of Boston.
Descendants of the Sun
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Some relationships are fated to despite the challenges of time and place. Yoo Si Jin (Song Joong Ki), the leader of a Special Forces unit, meets trauma surgeon Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo) in a hospital emergency room after Si Jin and his second-in-command, Seo Dae Young (Jin Goo), chase down a thief on their day off. Si Jin is immediately smitten with Mo Yeon, and he asks her out on a date. But Si Jin keeps getting called to duty when he is with Mo Yeon, and the two also realize that they have conflicting views about human life (he will kill to protect his country and she has to save lives at all costs). They decide to break off their budding relationship as a result. Dae Young also tries to break off his relationship with Army doctor Yoon Myung Ju (Kim Ji Won) because her father, Lt. General Yoon (Kang Shin Il), thinks Si Jin is a better match for his daughter. Si Jin and Dae Young are then deployed to the fictional war-torn country of Urk on a long-term assignment of helping the United Nations keep peace in the area. After repeatedly being passed over for a promotion because of her lack of connections, Mo Yeon gives up performing surgeries, loosening her principles somewhat to become a celebrity TV doctor and caring for VIP patients at the hospital. But when she refuses the sexual advances of the hospital chairman, Mo Yeon is picked to lead a medical team to staff a clinic in Urk! There, Mo Yeon unexpectedly reconnects with Si Jin. "Descendants of the Sun" is a 2016 South Korean drama series directed by Lee Eung Bok. The entire series was pre-produced prior to airing, which is a departure from how Korean dramas are typically produced. The stars and production team spent one month in Greece to film much of the series' storyline. The drama also is the first project for Song Joong Ki after finishing his mandatory two-year military service.
Offspring
TVMA • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2010)
The story of the impossible loves of 30-something obstetrician Nina Proudman and her fabulously messy family.
All Saints (1998)
Drama, Medical • TV Series (1998)
All Saints is an Australian medical drama focused on the nursing staff of Ward 17.
One Nation Under Stress
TV14 • Medical, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2019)
While looking at society in an increasingly stressed America, Dr. Sanjay Gupta discovers an epidemic of self-inflicted deaths of despair caused by drug overdoses, chronic liver disease and suicide.
