1917

RMilitary & War • ActionDramaAdventureHistoryMovie • 2019

Two soldiers must cross enemy lines to prevent a deadly attack.

Two soldiers must cross enemy lines to prevent a deadly attack.

Start watching 1917

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
*For 12 mos, then $5.99/mo. Hulu (ad-supported) only.
Ends 11/30/20. New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
The Last of the Mohicans
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1992)
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
R • Action, Military & War • Movie (2014)
Full Metal Jacket
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1987)
The Children Act
R • Drama • Movie (2017)
In Harm's Way
TV14 • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2018)
Halo: Nightfall
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2014)
The Captain
TVMA • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Current War
Drama, History • Movie (2017)
Windtalkers
R • Drama, History • Movie (2002)
The Game of Their Lives
PG • Drama, History • Movie (2005)
Jarhead
R • Drama, Military & War • Movie (2005)
The Other Boleyn Girl
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2008)
The Gentlemen
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Ophelia
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Forsaken
R • Drama, Western • Movie (2016)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL

HULU

$1.99/

month*

*For 12 mos, then $5.99/mo. Ends 11/30/20. New subscribers only.
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on