Runaway Jury

PG-13DramaThrillerHorrorMovie2003

Gene Hackman, Dustin Hoffman and John Cusack lead an all-star cast in this riveting courtroom thriller based on John Grisham's bestseller.

Gene Hackman, Dustin Hoffman and John Cusack lead an all-star cas...More

About this Movie

Runaway Jury

Gene Hackman, Dustin Hoffman and John Cusack lead an all-star cast in this riveting courtroom thriller based on John Grisham's bestseller.

Starring: John CusackGene HackmanDustin HoffmanRachel WeiszBruce Davison

Director: Gary Fleder

  • 5.1
  • hd

