ICE

TVMA Drama TV Series 2016

A diamond dealer navigates the culturally diverse and treacherous world of the diamond business.

A diamond dealer navigates the culturally diverse and treacherous...More

Episode 1

Hyenas

After a terrible accident, two brothers from a prestigious Los Angeles diamond family find themselves forced to work for a dangerous blood-diamond dealing crime boss.
Episode 2

Run You Bastards Run

In an attempt to get out from under Lady Rah, Jake plots a heist at the San Pedro docks with disastrous consequences.
Episode 3

The Line

Lady Rah sends Jake and Freddy to get illegal diamonds certified and ready for sale, but things get complicated when Isaac gets involved.
Episode 4

Two Hankerchiefs

Jake and Freddy smuggle Lady Rah's diamonds into Vancouver, but things don't go as planned. Cam and Isaac butt heads over the direction Green and Green is taking. New evidence comes to light in the Avi Kreshman case.
Episode 5

Tears of the Gods

The Green family comes together for a funeral, which brings long simmering tensions to the surface. A mysterious diamond dealer with ties to Cam's past arrives in LA.
Episode 6

Facet

While Cam and Pieter scheme to gain control of Green and Green, Ava takes a bigger role in the family business against Jake's wishes. In the wake of his father's death Freddy takes steps to get clean.
Episode 7

Clarity

Freddy and Jake attend an underground diamond auction. Pieter and Cam meet with a Venezuelan diplomat about re-opening an abandoned mine.
Episode 8

Side Trip

Jake and Lady Rah form an uneasy alliance against Pieter. Freddy and Ava work together to gain access to a Russian diamond syndicate. Cam's relationship with Sarah takes a turn for the worst.
Episode 9

The Cut

Vincent's murder brings the conflict between Lady Rah and Pieter to a head with Jake and Cam falling on opposing sides. Freddy and Ava try to turn their fortunes around in Russia.
Episode 10

Stand Off

With Pieter holding Ava hostage, Jake and Freddy must come together to save her. The investigation into Pieter begins to close in on Green and Green. Cam strikes out on his own, making a deal with the cartel.

About this Show

ICE

A diamond dealer navigates the culturally diverse and treacherous world of the diamond business.

Starring: Jeremy Sisto, Cam Gigandet, Raymond J. Barry, Ray Winstone, Donald Sutherland

TVMADramaTV Series2016
