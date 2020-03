The Accident

Tragedy strikes the welsh town of Glyngolau when an accident on a construction site kills a group of trespassing children. Grief quickly turns to anger and the families cry for justice. But as the gears of justice slowly turn, challenging truths begin to emerge. It falls to the Council Leader’s wife, Polly, to hold the community together, all the while also caring for a daughter – the only survivor of the collapse. And as those in charge fail to deliver closure for the town, it’s up to her to lead them on the march for justice, no matter what the cost.