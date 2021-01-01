20th Century Women

RComedyDramaMovie2016

A single mother has difficulty raising her adolescent son in Santa Barbara.

A single mother has difficulty raising her adolescent son in Santa Barbara.

About this Movie

20th Century Women

A single mother has difficulty raising her adolescent son in Santa Barbara.

Starring: Annette BeningElle FanningGreta GerwigBilly CrudupLucas Jade Zumann

Director: Mike Mills

  • 5.1
  • hd

