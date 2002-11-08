8 Mile

R • Drama, Music • Movie • 2002

A white kid struggles in the hip-hop scene of 1995 Detroit.

A white kid struggles in the hip-hop scene of 1995 Detroit.

Start watching 8 Mile

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Whitney
R • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Tuskegee Airmen
PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1995)
I Can Only Imagine
PG • Biography, Drama • Movie (2018)
Momma
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2018)
Miles to Go Before I Sleep
Music, Reality • Movie (2016)
Shut Up and Play the Hits
Music, Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Mississippi Damned
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2009)
American History X
R • Drama • Movie (1998)
Michael Jackson: Life, Death and Legacy
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2012)
Life
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1999)
Speak
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2005)
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2017)
Fame
PG • Musicals, Drama • Movie (2009)
Hitsville: The Making of Motown
TV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
Obsession
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

Start Your Free Trial