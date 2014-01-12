Some relationships are fated to despite the challenges of time and place. Yoo Si Jin (Song Joong Ki), the leader of a Special Forces unit, meets trauma surgeon Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo) in a hospital emergency room after Si Jin and his second-in-command, Seo Dae Young (Jin Goo), chase down a thief on their day off. Si Jin is immediately smitten with Mo Yeon, and he asks her out on a date. But Si Jin keeps getting called to duty when he is with Mo Yeon, and the two also realize that they have conflicting views about human life (he will kill to protect his country and she has to save lives at all costs). They decide to break off their budding relationship as a result. Dae Young also tries to break off his relationship with Army doctor Yoon Myung Ju (Kim Ji Won) because her father, Lt. General Yoon (Kang Shin Il), thinks Si Jin is a better match for his daughter. Si Jin and Dae Young are then deployed to the fictional war-torn country of Urk on a long-term assignment of helping the United Nations keep peace in the area. After repeatedly being passed over for a promotion because of her lack of connections, Mo Yeon gives up performing surgeries, loosening her principles somewhat to become a celebrity TV doctor and caring for VIP patients at the hospital. But when she refuses the sexual advances of the hospital chairman, Mo Yeon is picked to lead a medical team to staff a clinic in Urk! There, Mo Yeon unexpectedly reconnects with Si Jin. "Descendants of the Sun" is a 2016 South Korean drama series directed by Lee Eung Bok. The entire series was pre-produced prior to airing, which is a departure from how Korean dramas are typically produced. The stars and production team spent one month in Greece to film much of the series' storyline. The drama also is the first project for Song Joong Ki after finishing his mandatory two-year military service.