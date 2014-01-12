Is three months enough time to decide your future? With a fiancé visa, the sponsor and his or her fiancé must wed within 90 days of their arrival in the U.S. The international fiancés will have to get to know their potential spouses and American culture fast, and then decide whether or not to get married.
The Bachelor
TV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (1999)
ABC's highly-rated, popular romance reality series features a handsome bachelor looking for his soulmate from among 25 bachelorettes.
Outlander
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.
This Is Us
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2016)
From the writer and director of Crazy, Stupid, Love comes a smart, modern new dramedy that will challenge your everyday presumptions about the people you think you know.
Sex and the City
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (1998)
Sarah Jessica Parker stars in HBO's hit series about a thirtysomething writer whose life and friendships are fodder for her weekly column.
Love Island (UK)
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined
Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2020)
For the couples featured across the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise, their relationships have been tested by distance, cultural and religious differences, skeptical families, language barriers and much more; like the rest of the world, their lives and love are facing an unfathomable challenge of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Smallville
TV14 • Action, Family • TV Series (2001)
After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass, and the healing process leaves the town's inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.
Marrying Millions
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Marrying Millions follows six couples who are deeply in love and hoping to marry, but come from completely different worlds. Regular people are whisked off their feet and plunged into a high-end life of riches
Chicago Med
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Executive producer Dick Wolf delivers the newest installment of the compelling “Chicago” franchise, an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together.
Bachelor in Paradise
TV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Some of The Bachelor's biggest stars and villains are back. They all left The Bachelor or The Bachelorette with broken hearts, but now they know what it really takes to find love, and on Bachelor in Paradise they'll get a second chance to find their soul mates. Contestants will live together in an isolated romantic paradise in Mexico and explore new romantic relationships.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days features Americans who believe they've found their soul mate online and are traveling to a different country to meet them for the very first time. During the trip, the American will get to know a practical stranger, uncovering truths and secrets that they never expected.
Younger
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
40-year-old Liza (Sutton Foster) passes herself off as 26 to land a job in the field of her dreams. Now she just has to make sure no one discovers her secret. Also stars Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella and Miriam Shor.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiance as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. The frenzied countdown to the altar may be behind them, but the true drama is just starting to unfold as these newlyweds face life's challenges with someone they barely know.
Fruits Basket (2019)
TV14 • Fantasy, Romance • TV Series (2019)
Tohru goes from living in a tent to rooming with the mysterious boys of the Soma clan. But she'll learn they have a shocking family secret!
Shadowhunters
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2016)
Clary Fray finds out on her 18th birthday that she is not who she thinks she is but rather comes from a long line of Shadowhunters--human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons. When her mother Jocelyn is kidnapped, Clary is thrown into the world of demon hunting with mysterious Shadowhunter Jace and her best friend, Simon. Now living among faeries, warlocks, vampires and werewolves, Clary begins a journey of self-discovery as she learns more about her past and what her future may hold.
Da Vinci's Demons
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Eventually he becomes the most famous artist of all time -- a mythic figure in history -- but the path that forged Leonardo da Vinci's gift of superhuman genius is fraught with conflict as he searches for the truth and seeks to expose those who suppress it. He yearns for knowledge and his true calling, but the 25-year-old da Vinci is haunted by the absence of his mother and the disdain of his father; and as the ultimate free thinker in Renaissance Florence, he struggles to live within the confines of his own reality and time. A visionary -- both ostracized and celebrated for his ideas -- da Vinci begins not only to see the future, but to invent it.
The Bachelorette
TV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2003)
ABC's romance reality show lets one lucky lady narrow the field of bachelors, leaving only her dream man.
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn’t go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals.
The White Queen
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
War ravages England in 1464 during a blood feud between the House of York and the House of Lancaster over who is the country's true king. Young Edward IV, heir to the House of York, is crowned king with help from master manipulator Lord Warwick, known as "The Kingmaker," who has a plan to control the throne. But that plan comes crashing down when Edward falls in love with Lancastrian commoner Elizabeth Woodville. A violent struggle for the crown ensues between Woodville, adversary Margaret Beaufort and Anne Neville, a pawn in her father's power game.
If Loving You Is Wrong
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Couples and friends in a middle-class community are the focus of this drama series by Tyler Perry. While it may seem typical, below the surface lie heartbreak and deceit, threatening everybody's well-being. Residents include married Randal and Marcie; she desperately wants children; he's having an affair with Alex, the wife of best friend Brad. Elsewhere in the neighborhood, divorced Esperanza pursues a budding relationship with Julius while keeping it secret from her vindictive ex, Edward.
Beverly Hills 90210
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1990)
The show focuses on the assimilation of a solid, value-oriented Midwestern family into an accelerated Beverly Hills lifestyle. The show explores the realities and myths of social classes in Beverly Hills while at the same time exposing the strains this lifestyle can put on family relationships.
Nip/Tuck
TVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2003)
This drama is set in a south Florida plastic surgery center, McNamara-Troy, centering around the two doctors who own it. Sean McNamara (Dylan Walsh) is having problems at home, trying to patch up the rocky road him and his wife Julia (Joely Richardson) are experiencing. On the other hand, sex-craved Christian Troy (Julian McMahon) uses his charm to bring in potential female candidates and conducts shady business deals, often for the love of money.
The L Word
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2004)
The L Word is about lesbian life in Los Angeles. The show follows a group of friends – both gay and straight – through stories of career, family, inner struggle, friendship and romantic relationships.
Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Kurusu Kimihito is an ordinary guy with a monster-sized problem: Miia, the monster girl! Part snake and all woman, Miia is affectionate and not afraid to show it, and she’s Kimihito’s full-time responsibility thanks to a certain government exchange program. But just when it seems like Kimihito’s hands can’t get any fuller, monster women of all species begin to invade his home!
UnREAL
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2015)
UnREAL gives a fictitious behind-the-scenes glimpse into the chaos surrounding the production of a dating competition program. This provocative drama shows how a young producer manipulates her relationships with, and among, the contestants to get the dramatic footage that the program’s dispassionate executive producer demands.
Kamisama Kiss
TVPG • Fantasy, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Nanami is a homeless high schooler until she accepts an offer to live at a shrine - making her the new local god. With her handsome fox spirit familiar, Nanami learns the ins and outs of godhood and meets more spirits - including two who vie for her love!
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet to be caused by sensitivity and instability during adolescence. This year, Sakuta Azusagawa, a second-year student at a high school near Enoshima, meets several girls that are experiencing this “puberty syndrome.” For instance, he meets a wild bunny girl in the library. She turns out to be an actress on hiatus, Mai Sakurajima, who is also his senior at the school. For some reason, no one else can see this enchanting girl. How did she become invisible…? As Sakuta searches for answers to help Mai, they spend more time together, and he eventually learns of her hidden feelings… This is an unusual story that takes place in a town of bright skies and glistening seas, where Sakuta encounters various intriguing girls.
McLeod's Daughters
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2001)
McLeod's Daughters tells the story of two sisters who are reunited when they inherit a vast outback cattle property in South Australia. Thrown together after 20 years apart they pull together an all-female workforce and commit to an extraordinary life at Drover's Run.
Snow White With the Red Hair
TV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Shirayuki is a headstrong young pharmacist with a shock of beautiful apple-red hair. When her mane gets her noticed by a prince who demands she be his concubine, she runs away to a neighboring kingdom, where she befriends a handsome stranger.
Devils' Line
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
In a world where devils blend in with the rest of human population, half-devil Anzai uses his devil-born gifts to protect Tokyo from vampire-related crimes. His strong will of never drinking blood becomes severely tested when he falls in love with the girl he rescued from a devil's attack. Will Anzai be able to resist the urge of his demon instincts?
Drop Dead Diva
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Following a fatal car accident, a beautiful but vapid wannabe model is accidentally reincarnated as the recently deceased Jane Bingum (Brooke Elliott), a brilliant and thoughtful plus-size attorney. Now, with the help of her sassy assistant (Margaret Cho), Jane must reconcile her former beauty queen mentality with her new mind - and body.
Looking for Alaska
TVMA • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
Teenager Miles enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life; after an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his friends try to make sense of what they have been through.
Sailor Moon Crystal
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Based on Naoko Takeuchi’s legendary manga series, Sailor Moon Crystal retells the story of Sailor Moon as she searches for her fellow Sailor Guardians and the Legendary Silver Crystal to stop the dark forces of Queen Beryl.
Lark Rise to Candleford
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2008)
Lark Rise, a small hamlet holding on to the past, and Candleford, a small market town bustling into the future, have a complicated relationship which is seen through the eyes of Laura, a young girl who visits both communities.
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
From a good family? Check! A good personality? Check! Shuchiin Academy is where all these elite students with bright futures flock to. As the two leaders of the student council, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane have supposedly fallen in love… But after almost half a year, nothing has happened!? They both have too much pride and can’t be honest. Things have gotten troublesome, and they are now caught in a war of "How to get the other to confess their love first." The fun part of romance is playing the game! This is a whole new romantic comedy, following an outbreak of cunning warfare between two elite students in love.
Maid-sama
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • TV Series (2010)
Misaki is class president of a formerly all-male school. A beacon of hope to the female students as well as teachers, she rules over the boys with an iron fist and a heart of ice. A popular male student stumbles on to her secret double life- working part-time as an upbeat and cheery waitress at a maid cafe! Misaki is forced to make a deal: spend some time with him, or have her hard earned reputation destroyed by revealing her embarrassing secret.
Togetherness
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
From Jay and Mark Duplass comes this series that follows four adults nearing 40 as they search for meaning in their lives and relationships.
Being Erica
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
After landing herself in the hospital, Erica enlists the help of a therapist who seems to know all about her. With the help of Dr. Tom, Erica is able to go back in time and change things in her past - so that her present life might turn out better.
World Without End (2012)
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2012)
Set in 1300s England amid natural disasters, plague and war, leading up to the Hundred Years' War.
Date A Live
TV14 • Fantasy, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Ordinary high school boy Shido is recruited by his sister Kotori to help seal the mysterious Spirits: mystical creatures responsible for devastating spacequakes. There's just one catch: the only way to seal a spirit - is to make her fall in love with you.
Yona of the Dawn
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Princess Yona intended to tell her father of her love for SuWon, but her life was changed after witnessing SuWon murder her father. Heartbroken, Yona fled the palace with her servant Hak on a quest to gain new allies and protect her beloved people.
Rock of Love
TV14 • Romance, Reality • TV Series (2007)
Since 1986 when MTV introduced the world to the blue-eyed lead singer of Poison, women around the world have worshiped Bret Michaels as a veritable Rock God. Never out of the spotlight, Bret's career is still rocking with Poison and as a successful solo artist and the women are still lining up in hopes of a lying down with the sexy star. But the demands of life-on-the-road for the ultimate rocker have taken a toll...on his love life. Twenty lucky ladies will get their chance for an All-Access pass to Bret Michaels' heart and to share in all his superstar lifestyle. Bret will invite twenty handpicked beautiful women to move into his rock and roll palace in the Hollywood Hills and compete for his heart. They must win over his mind and his body by proving their love for Bret, their passion for rock and their potential to be the perfect "Rock Star Girlfriend."
Man Seeking Woman
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Wednesdays at 10:30pm on FXX. A sweet and surreal look at the life-and-death stakes of dating, Man Seeking Woman follows naïve twenty-something “Josh Greenberg” (Jay Baruchel, How to Train Your Dragon) on his unrelenting quest for love. Josh soldiers through one-night stands, painful break-ups, a blind date with a troll, time travel, sex aliens, many deaths and a Japanese penis monster named Tanaka on his fantastical journey to find love. Starring alongside Baruchel are Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show) as “Mike,” Josh’s confident and daring best friend; Britt Lower (Unforgettable) as “Liz,” Josh’s intimidating older sister; and Maya Erskine (Betas) as “Maggie,” the ex-girlfriend Josh can never quite forget. Man Seeking Woman is based on Simon Rich’s book of short stories, The Last Girlfriend on Earth. Rich created the 10-episode scripted comedy and also serves as Executive Producer/Showrunner. Jonathan Krisel, Andrew Singer and Lorne Michaels, and Broadway Video also serve as Executive Producers. Man Seeking Woman is produced by FX Productions.
Four Weddings and a Funeral
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • TV Series (2019)
Maya, the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course, there are four weddings…and a funeral.
The Pillars of the Earth
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2010)
Emerging from the war-torn shadows of England’s Dark Ages, an idealistic mason sets out on a quest of erecting a glorious Cathedral.
Guilty Crown
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Japan entered a total state of anarchy after most of the population was infected with a strange and deadly virus. Shu, a teen with a unique reaction to the Apocalypse Virus, joins the struggle against the government's robotic forces and a secret society.
Melrose Place
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (1992)
A nighttime soap opera about the lives, careers, trials and tribulations of a group of young people living in an apartment building in the trendy neighborhood of Melrose Place. The show was a spin off of Beverly Hills 90210 and starred Heather Locklear as the scheming Amanda Woodward, head of her own advertising agency and owner of the apartment building.
10 Things I Hate About You
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Sisters Bianca (Meaghan Martin) and Kat (Lindsey Shaw) are two very different people. At their new high school, it's clear that one sister wants to stand out and the other just wants to fit in. Kat is a strong-willed feminist looking to save the world and get out of school as fast as she can. But when she meets the intense Patrick Verona (Ethan Peck), sparks begin to fly. Bianca is a social butterfly whose main goal in life is to be popular, but when the head cheerleader makes her the mascot, she realizes she has a long way to go. As they start a bumpy year at Padua High, will Kat and Bianca be able to navigate the challenges of the popular crowd, guys and their over-protective dad (Larry Miller)? Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting new ABC Family original series!
Say "I Love You"
TV14 • Romance, Animation • TV Series (2012)
To trust is to set yourself up for failure. That’s the lesson Mei Tachibana learned when her heart was broken. She found a solution: never make any more friends. It’s not as easy as it sounds, but it works for Mei. At least it did until handsome and charming Yamato Kurosawa showed up to complicate everything. Mei’s not looking for a white knight. So why did he have to kiss her and ruin everything? Between heartbeats and behind trembling lips the specter of betrayals past, future, and present haunt them both in Say "I Love You"!
Ranma 1/2
TV14 • Sports, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
After falling into a cursed Chinese spring, Ranma Saotome changes gender when hit with cold water.
Diabolik Lovers
TVMA • Romance, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Yui Komori used to see dead people. But as troubling as past glimpses of spirits and psychic phenomena may have been, they pale into insignificance compared to what she’s about to discover once she’s forced to transfer to a new school. Because it turns out that her own history is very different from what she thought it was, and she has a very different kind of family waiting for her. Now she’ll be sharing her living space with six very attractive young men, though not a single one is human.
The Only Way Is Essex
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2010)
Welcome to the glamorous world of Essex, where viewers get a chance to delve into the real lives of some of the most gorgeous people around, in a truly innovative living soap. The characters featured in this show are real people living their real lives. Viewers will see the tears, the tantrums and the triumphs just like a real soap opera.
The Split
TVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2018)
'The Split' explores modern marriage and the legacy of divorce seen through the lens of the Defoes.
The Legend of the Blue Sea
TV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2016)
How can a mermaid from the Joseon era survive in modern society?
Shim Cheong (Jun Ji Hyun) is a mermaid who follows her one true love, a nobleman’s son named Kim Moon from the Joseon Dynasty, to modern-day Seoul. Moon’s modern doppelgänger is Heo Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho), a highly skilled scam artist who first becomes interested in Shim Cheong because of a jade bracelet worth $6 million that Shim Cheong wears.
With nowhere to go, Shim Cheong is taken in by Joon Jae, who also finds his con partners, Jo Nam Doo (Lee Hee Joon) and Tae Oh (Shin Won Ho), hiding out in his home from a vengeful past victim of their scams. Shim Cheong discovers a rival for Joon Jae’s heart in Cha Shi Ah (Shin Hye Sun), a researcher at KAIST who deals with ancient artifacts.
When a dangerous killer named Ma Dae Young (Sung Dong Il) sent by Joon Jae’s stepmother who wants to make her own son the heir to Joon Jae’s fortunes, can Shim Cheong survive her strange new environment while also helping Joon Jae avoid the dangers that await him?
“The Legend of the Blue Sea” is a 2016-2017 South Korean drama series directed by Jin Hyuk. The story is inspired by a historical tale about a mermaid contained in a short story anthology known as Eou Yadam by Joseon-era scholar Yu Mong In.
This drama marks the last acting role for superstar Lee Min Ho before he entered his mandatory two-year military service and the first acting role for Jun Ji Hyun after giving birth to her first child. Parts of the drama series were filmed on the Pacific island of Palau and in Spain.
My Love Story!!
TVPG • Comedy, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Takeo Goda is a big guy with a big heart, but his looks scare off the girls he likes! It doesn’t help that ladies love his attractive best friend, Makoto Sunakawa. Though, he doesn’t resent Sunakawa for this at all, and by high school, Takeo has accepted his fate. But his kindness earns him a chance at love when he saves a girl from being harassed on the train. Takeo finds himself falling for her, and he’s sure he doesn’t stand a chance, but anything can happen, especially in a love story!
Maken-Ki! Battling Venus
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • TV Series (2011)
Takeru is a new student at the Tenbi Academy, a school where Elemental magic and powerful weapons called "Makens" are used in student duels. Studying will be difficult: his roommates are three beautiful girls who alternately love him and want him dead.
Please Like Me
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2013)
Life in your 20’s can be undeniably hard. At least it is for Josh in the critically acclaimed Please Like Me, a comedy that soothes the existential unrest of the under-30 crowd. As Josh and his friends muddle through life, sex gets complicated, relationships wax and wane, friends struggle to see eye to eye, and the dog always steals the show. Simply put, everything is so delightfully awkward.
Guerrilla
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2017)
This six-part limited series tells the story of a couple whose relationship and values are tested when they cross over from political activism to radical militancy in 1970s London.
To Love Ru
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • TV Series (2008)
Rito Yuki had no idea the planet Develuke even existed when their Princess Lala teleported into his bathtub, but now he finds himselft to be engaged to the beautiful girl with a pointed tail. Problem: various aliens are showing up on missions of varying hostile intent. Worse, the girl that Rito REALLY loves is still completely unaware of his feelings!
Rosario + Vampire
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2008)
Tsukune's grades are keeping him out of the schools he wants to attend. When one finally lets him in, all of the other students are hiding supernatural secrets beneath their human disguises! That's when he meets Moka, a beautiful vampire!
Haganai
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • TV Series (2011)
Kodaka Hasegawa has a hard time making friends at St. Chronica's Academy until he meets fellow loner Yozora. Together, they form a club that, little by little, attracts the school's misfits. But how long can a band of outsiders manage to get along?
Sally4ever
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
A woman swaps her relationship with a boring man for an impulsive affair with another woman--with outrageous consequences--in this series.
Pasión de gavilanes
TVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2003)
La historia de amor y desamor de tres hermanos que se enamoran de las tres hermanas de su familia rival, es aderezada con una buena dosis de melodrama, seducción, comedia y una banda sonora inolvidable. Cuando los hermanos Reyes se enteran que Doña Gabriela Elizondo es quien causó la muerte de su hermana, deciden infiltrarse en su casa y hacerse pasar como albañiles para seducir a sus hijas y vengarse. Sin embargo, los hermanos Reyes no cuentan con que las hermanas Elizondo se robarán sus corazones y que entre ellos nacerá un romance intenso que debe luchar contra las adversidades y el resentimiento.
Descendants of the Sun
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2016)
Some relationships are fated to despite the challenges of time and place. Yoo Si Jin (Song Joong Ki), the leader of a Special Forces unit, meets trauma surgeon Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo) in a hospital emergency room after Si Jin and his second-in-command, Seo Dae Young (Jin Goo), chase down a thief on their day off. Si Jin is immediately smitten with Mo Yeon, and he asks her out on a date. But Si Jin keeps getting called to duty when he is with Mo Yeon, and the two also realize that they have conflicting views about human life (he will kill to protect his country and she has to save lives at all costs). They decide to break off their budding relationship as a result. Dae Young also tries to break off his relationship with Army doctor Yoon Myung Ju (Kim Ji Won) because her father, Lt. General Yoon (Kang Shin Il), thinks Si Jin is a better match for his daughter. Si Jin and Dae Young are then deployed to the fictional war-torn country of Urk on a long-term assignment of helping the United Nations keep peace in the area. After repeatedly being passed over for a promotion because of her lack of connections, Mo Yeon gives up performing surgeries, loosening her principles somewhat to become a celebrity TV doctor and caring for VIP patients at the hospital. But when she refuses the sexual advances of the hospital chairman, Mo Yeon is picked to lead a medical team to staff a clinic in Urk! There, Mo Yeon unexpectedly reconnects with Si Jin. "Descendants of the Sun" is a 2016 South Korean drama series directed by Lee Eung Bok. The entire series was pre-produced prior to airing, which is a departure from how Korean dramas are typically produced. The stars and production team spent one month in Greece to film much of the series' storyline. The drama also is the first project for Song Joong Ki after finishing his mandatory two-year military service.
Jane Eyre (2006)
TVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (2006)
The classic saga is brought vibrantly to life in this lavish and passionate adaptation of Charlotte Bronte's novel. After a wretched childhood as an orphan, Jane Eyre falls in love with the brooding Mr. Rochester and discovers the dark secrets of his past.
Is This a Zombie?
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Ayumu was murdered by a serial killer and resurrected as a zombie by a cute little Necromancer. Then he got mixed up with a magical girl and a vampire ninja! With a harem like this, Ayumu could end up even deader before figuring out who killed him!
Daisy of Love
TVPG • Romance, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Everybody knows her and loves her from "Rock of Love Season 2". By popular demand, Daisy De La Hoya is back and this time staring in her own show, "Daisy of Love"
Offspring
TVMA • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2010)
The story of the impossible loves of 30-something obstetrician Nina Proudman and her fabulously messy family.
Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
In the fantasy world of Arezard, the rogue hero Akatsuki - at the request of the defeated Demon King - agrees to protect his fallen enemy's daughter, Miu, and return with her to world from which he came.
Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Military History Channel, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?