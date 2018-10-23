“Married at First Sight” is an extreme social experiment following six brave souls who are yearning for a life-long partnership as they agree to a provocative proposal: getting legally married the moment they first meet.more
“Married at First Sight” is an extreme social experiment followin...More
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“Married at First Sight” is an extreme social experiment following six brave souls who are yearning for a life-long partnership as they agree to a provocative proposal: getting legally married the moment they first meet.
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Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island
“Married at First Sight” is an extreme social experiment following six brave souls who are yearning for a life-long partnership as they agree to a provocative proposal: getting legally married the moment they first meet.