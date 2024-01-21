In a tropical paradise, American men embark on an epic adventure to find "the one" in a group of women from all over the world. The twist: none of the women speak or understand English, and the men do not speak their languages.more
In a tropical paradise, American men embark on an epic adventure ...More
Add Max to any Hulu plan starting at an additional $9.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply. HBO content available via Hulu. Additional content only available via Max app. Hulu with Max is only accessible in the U.S. and certain U.S. territories where a high-speed broadband connection is available. Use of Max is subject to its own terms and conditions, see max.com/terms-of-use/en-us for details. Programming and content subject to change. Max is used under license. ©2024 Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved. TM & © DC.
In a tropical paradise, American men embark on an epic adventure to find "the one" in a group of women from all over the world. The twist: none of the women speak or understand English, and the men do not speak their languages.
About this Show
Love & Translation
In a tropical paradise, American men embark on an epic adventure to find "the one" in a group of women from all over the world. The twist: none of the women speak or understand English, and the men do not speak their languages.