Married at First Sight: Second Chances follows "Married at First Sight" Season 3 viewer favorites David Norton and Vanessa Nelson as they each get another shot at finding life-long love. With guidance from the experts, as well as their families and friends, will David and Vanessa finally find happily ever after?more
Married at First Sight: Second Chances follows "Married at First ...More
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Married at First Sight: Second Chances follows "Married at First Sight" Season 3 viewer favorites David Norton and Vanessa Nelson as they each get another shot at finding life-long love. With guidance from the experts, as well as their families and friends, will David and Vanessa finally find happily ever after?
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Married at First Sight: Second Chances
Married at First Sight: Second Chances follows "Married at First Sight" Season 3 viewer favorites David Norton and Vanessa Nelson as they each get another shot at finding life-long love. With guidance from the experts, as well as their families and friends, will David and Vanessa finally find happily ever after?