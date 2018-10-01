Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Romance
Rom-Coms
Friends With Kids
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
In the wake of their friends' marriages and eventual offspring, longtime pals Julie (Jennifer Westfeldt) and Jason (Adam Scott) decide to have a child together without becoming a couple. By becoming "time-share" parents, they reason, they can experience the joys of parenthood without significantly curbing their personal freedom. However, when Julie and Jason both become involved with others, they discover that they secretly harbor romantic feelings for each other.
Leap Year
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
Amy Adams and Matthew Goode star in Leap Year, a romantic comedy that follows one woman’s determined quest to get married to the perfect guy…despite what fate has in store for her.
What Men Want
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
A woman is boxed out by the male sports agents in her profession, but gains an unexpected edge over them when she develops the ability to hear their thoughts.
Hitch
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
A New York man has a secret identity moonlighting as a dating doctor who specializes in planning dates for lovesick men. He, himself, is adrift to the wonders of love until he meets and falls in love with a tabloid journalist who seeks his services in order to expose the doc as a scam artist, which jeopardizes uncovering his secret identity, until she finds out things about him as well as herself.
No Strings Attached
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
A guy and girl try to keep their relationship strictly physical, but it's not long before they learn that they want something more.
Bridget Jones's Diary
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger) begins keeping a diary that details her life as a single screwball and search for love in this hit comedy.
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
Beloved screwball Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger) struggles to make love last in this sequel with Hugh Grant and Colin Firth.
Bridget Jones's Baby
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
Bridget Jones's Baby (2016) stars Renée Zellweger and Colin Firth. Befuddled mom-to-be Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) must figure out which of the two men (Colin Firth, Patrick Dempsey) in her life is the father of her child.
My Best Friend's Wedding
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1997)
A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress.
Say Anything...
PG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1989)
John Cusack stars as an aimless high-school graduate who tries to win the hand of the class brain in this teen classic.
When Harry Met Sally
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1989)
Can a man and a woman be friends, or does sex always get in the way? Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal star as two best friends of the opposite sex in this blockbuster, heartwarming romantic comedy.
Plus One
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Long-time friends Alice and Ben agree to be one another’s plus ones as they power through an endless parade of insufferable weddings.
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2003)
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star in this battle of the sexes comedy.
Long Shot
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron star in this comedy about a writer who reconnects with his former babysitter--who is running for president.
Notting Hill
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1999)
Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant star in this hit romantic comedy about a London bookstore owner who falls for an A-list movie star.
I Feel Pretty
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2018)
A woman wakes up from a fall believing she is the prettiest woman on earth.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
Nia Vardalos stars as a girl who creates a stir within her traditional Greek family by falling for a guy with one flaw--he's not Greek!
Overboard
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
A selfish, rich playboy, Leonardo, fires a hard-working single mother, Kate, hired to clean his yacht. After getting amnesia Kate convinces him he is her husband as payback and puts him to work.
Head Over Heels
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
A recently dumped woman falls for her dreamy new neighbor--until she starts spying on him and thinks he may actually be a murderer!
The Wedding Date
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
A young woman hires a male escort to pose as her boyfriend at her sister's wedding, but her plan to make her ex-fiancé jealous goes hilariously wrong.
The Prince & Me
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
A pre-med student falls for her lab partner, unaware that he is actually the Crown Prince of Denmark.
John Tucker Must Die
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2006)
Three high-school beauties plot to bring the cocky campus stud down after they discover they've all been dating him at the same time.
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (2018)
Sophie attempts to reopen her late mother's Greek isle taverna in this effervescent sequel to the 2008 smash-hit musical.
Morning Glory
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
An upstart television producer accepts the challenge of reviving a struggling morning show program with warring co-hosts.
Juliet, Naked
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Annie (the long-suffering girlfriend of Duncan) develops an unlikely transatlantic romance with the once admired, now washed up, singer-songwriter, Tucker Crowe, who also happens to be the subject of Duncan's musical obsession.
Shakespeare in Love
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1998)
A young Will Shakespeare has his creative spark--and his heart--set ablaze by lovely Gwyneth Paltrow in this Best Picture Oscar(R) winner.
Up in the Air
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Ryan Bingham is living the high life. Flying all over the world on business, he never stops moving...until he meets Alex, a fellow passenger and learns that life isn't about the journey, but the connections made along the way.
Four Weddings and a Funeral
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1994)
A reserved Englishman meets attractive American Carrie at a wedding and falls in love with her, but his inability to express his feelings seems to forestall any possibility of relationship.
The Big Wedding
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2013)
To the amusement of their adult children and friends, long-divorced couple Don and Ellie Griffin (De Niro and Keaton) are once again forced to play the happy couple for the sake of their adopted son's wedding.
Serendipity
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale leave their attraction for each other up to fate in this charming love story.
Under the Tuscan Sun
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
A recently divorced San Francisco writer impulsively buys a villa during a trip to Italy and embarks on a life-changing adventure.
Jersey Girl
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
A father is left on his own to take care of his precocious daughter.
Mystic Pizza
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Connecticut.
Heartbreakers
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
Max (Sigourney Weaver) and Page (Jennifer Love Hewitt) are a brilliant mother/daughter con team who have their gift down to a fine science. Max targets wealthy, willing men and marries them. Page then seduces them
The Cutting Edge
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1992)
A hockey player teams up with a cantankerous figure skater.
Playing It Cool
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
A young man meets and instantly falls in love with an engaged woman.
Prime
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
When a 37-year-old woman (Uma Thurman) falls for a 23-year-old, she finds her love life gets complicated when it turns out her new boyfriend is also the son of her therapist (Meryl Streep)!
Faintheart
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2008)
In this hilarious British romantic comedy, a geeky father obsessed with battle re-enactments suddenly must discover the true meaning of chivalry.
The Year of Spectacular Men
Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Izzy has a bad case of pre-real-world millennial-itis. She falls in and out of some not so romantic romances, and figures out that when it totally feels like the end of your story, it’s often just the beginning.
Finding Your Feet
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
On the eve of retirement, a middle-class snob discovers her husband has been having an affair, and is forced to live with her bohemian sister on an impoverished inner-city estate.
Another Time
Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
The top investment manager at his firm is assigned to help the stunning owner of a recently acquired company. He realizes he has fallen for her, and he has to go back in time to meet her before she becomes engaged.
Bounce
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2000)
Buddy Amaral switches airline tickets with a stranger just before boarding a long-delayed flight. When the plane goes down, killing all aboard, Buddy's guilt soon turns to alcoholism. Buddy seeks to atone by finding the woman he thinks he's left a widow.
Breakup at a Wedding
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2013)
A videographer captures an engaged couple's decision to proceed with a sham wedding after the bride calls off the ceremony and decides to break up with her partner, who secretly hopes that his surprise gift will ultimately change her mind.
Crash Pad
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
A man thinks he has found true love with an older woman until he finds out she is married and using him to get revenge on her husband.
Dog Days
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Dog Days is a hilarious and heartfelt comedy that follows the lives of multiple dog owners and their beloved fluffy pals around Los Angeles. When these human and canines’ paths start to intertwine, their lives begin changing in ways they never expected.
Drinking Buddies
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)
Although they're both dating other people, two co-workers (Olivia Wilde, Jake Johnson) hang out together in bars and try to ignore their mutual attraction.
The Female Brain
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
What makes a woman swipe right for Mr. Wrong? Sofía Vergara and Whitney Cummings star in this fresh, witty look at the science behind our romantic missteps.
The Guru
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2003)
An Indian man comes to NYC where he uses the advice of a porn actress to find his calling as a sex guru to the wealthy.
Half Magic
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Three women use their newly formed sisterhood to fight against sexism, bad relationships and low self-esteem. Through embracing their wild adventures, they learn the secret to ultimate fulfillment.
Heartbeats
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
A hip hop dancer travels to India with her family and falls in love.
How to Deal
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
For teenager Halley, love seems like an alien concept. Her mother, Lydia, and father, Len, are divorced. Lydia doesn't date, and Len is now seeing a younger woman. Halley's sister, Ashley, is about to get married and doesn't realize that her fiancé is not the man of her dreams. But, when Halley meets edgy Macon, she learns what love is really all about.
In a Relationship
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Owen and Hallie have been together for years, but when Owen wavers on Hallie’s proposition to move in together, they make the rash decision to call it quits.
Let the Sunshine In
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Juliette Binoche and Gerard Depardieu star in this charming romantic comedy about a woman looking for love in all the wrong places.
Life Partners
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2014)
A 29-year-old lawyer (Gillian Jacobs) and her lesbian best friend (Leighton Meester) experience a dramatic shift in their longtime bond after one enters a serious relationship.
Literally, Right Before Aaron
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
Adam (Justin Long) is definitely still in love with his ex (Cobie Smulders). So when he shows up at her wedding to prove that he's moved on, a series of funny and awkward encounters only confirms he's more in love with her than ever.
Palm Swings
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
A young married couple discover their neighbors are swingers.
Rodeo & Juliet
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
A city girl is forced to go to the country where she meets a special horse and a young cowboy who teaaches her to barrel race while her mother reconnects with her former fiancé.
Secondhand Hearts
TV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
A photographer on a trip to Japan falls in love with a woman he soon learns is his girlfriend's older sister.
Shaun of the Dead
R • British, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Shaun (Simon Pegg) and his friends are in for a literal night from hell when they meet up at the local pub only to find themselves fighting off hordes of brain-hungry undead. Penelope Wilton, Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis and Bill Nighy co-star in this zombie-fraught romantic comedy.
She's Funny That Way
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2015)
Peter Bogdanovich's comedy about a love triangle involving a randy Broadway director and an assortment of players involved in his new play.
Smokey and the Bandit
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (1977)
Burt Reynolds stars as the wise-crackin' Bandit whose daring hijinx during an illegal cross-country trip brings on the wrath of a Southern sheriff. Also starring Oscar nominee Jackie Gleason and Oscar winner Sally Field.
Starter For 10
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2007)
A brilliant young man heads to college bent on leading his school on a TV quiz show, only to get caught up in personal entanglements.
This Isn't Funny
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
Two people get into an accident with each other, which changes their lives.
When In Rome
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
Beth is a young, ambitious New Yorker who is completely unlucky in love. However, on a whirlwind trip to Rome, she impulsively steals some coins from a reputed fountain of love, and is then aggressively pursued by a band of suitors.
