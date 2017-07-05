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Black Stories TV

Popular
SnowfallSnowfall
A young street entrepreneur, a Mexican wrestler, a CIA operative, a drug-running couple and other characters are set on a violent collision course during the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Power Book III: Raising KananPower Book III: Raising Kanan
Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, "Raising Kanan" is a prequel to the original "Power" franchise. This family drama revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Power Book II: GhostPower Book II: Ghost
Power Book II: Ghost picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of Power as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Reasonable DoubtReasonable Doubt
You'll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law…until you're the one in trouble. Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. This program contains mature themes. Viewer discretion is advised. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
TVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
BMFBMF
“BMF” follows the story of two brothers who created the “Black Mafia Family,” the most prominent drug distribution network in American history.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The ChiThe Chi
On Chicago's south side, an average day finds kids prepping for school as their parents head off to work, young adults trying to make a living, and the elders keeping an eye on things from their front porches. But in this tough neighborhood, real dangers threaten daily to squelch dreams, and the simplest decisions can have life or death consequences. The Chi is a timely coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
P-ValleyP-Valley
Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Love & Marriage: HuntsvilleLove & Marriage: Huntsville
Three couples team up to revitalize their community, but the reality of love and marriage puts their friendships and business partnerships to the test, turning Huntsville, Alabama, into the most dramatic city in the South.
TV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Everybody Hates ChrisEverybody Hates Chris
Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrates the hilarious, touching story of a teenager growing up as the eldest of three children in Brooklyn, New York during the early 1980's.
TVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
The Cleveland ShowThe Cleveland Show
Everyone's favorite soft-spoken neighbor Cleveland Brown moves to his hometown in Virginia with his 14-year old son, Cleveland JR. Many years ago, Cleveland was a high school student madly in love with a beautiful girl named Donna. Much to his dismay, his love went unrequited, and Donna wound up marrying another man. Cleveland once told Donna he would always love her, and if this man ever done her wrong, he'd be there when she called. Well, this man done her wrong.
TV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2009)
PowerPower
Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit drama Power, centered on a drug kingpin struggling to go from illegal to legitimate in the NYC nightlife.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Wu-Tang: An American SagaWu-Tang: An American Saga
EMMY® NOMINATED Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Living SingleLiving Single
Four upwardly mobile and very different African American women share adventures, advice and an exclusive brownstone in New York City as they explore life and Living Single. Khadijah James has it all: a great job running her own trendy magazine and part ownership of a fancy brownstone. Sharing the ownership of their home is her endearingly naïve cousin Synclaire, who's also Khadijah's assistant at the magazine. Cramping their lifestyle is their third roommate, the sarcastic fortune-hunter Regine. And even though she doesn't live in the brownstone, Khadijah's best friend Maxine, a tough divorce attorney always searching for Mr. Right, spends more time there than she does in her own home.
TV14 • Black Stories, Classics • TV Series (1993)
AtlantaAtlanta
Young rapper Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles and his manager cousin, Earn Marks, try to build their music careers in Atlanta with the support of their best friends, Darius and Van.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Godfather of HarlemGodfather of Harlem
Inspired by actual persons and events, Godfather of Harlem reimagines the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Academy Award®- winner Forest Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from ten years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch) – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history. While this story is inspired by actual events, certain characters, characterizations, incidents, locations and dialogue were fictionalized or invented for purposes of dramatization. With respect to such fictionalization or invention, any similarity to the name or to the actual character or history of any person, living or dead, or any product or entity or actual incident is entirely for dramatic purpose and not intended to reflect on an actual character, history, product or entity.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
This Is UsThis Is Us
From the writer and director of Crazy, Stupid, Love comes a smart, modern new dramedy that will challenge your everyday presumptions about the people you think you know.
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
InsecureInsecure
Created by and starring Issa Rae, this comedy series looks at the friendship of two modern-day black women and all of their tribulations.
TVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Family MattersFamily Matters
What matters most? Family, of course! Over its nine hit seasons, Family Matters brings us a hilarious slice of middle-class Americana -- along with one of TV's wackiest characters, nerdy genius Steve Urkel. The extended Winslow family redefines the word "togetherness" as their home splits at the seams with chaos, confusion and laughter.
TVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
My Wife and KidsMy Wife and Kids
Michael Kyle is a modern-day patriarch who rules his household with a unique parenting style. He teaches his children life lessons with his own brand of humorous wisdom. Janet, Michael's wife, maintains a fine balance between taking care of their home, building her career and trading punchlines with her husband. Their three children are high-school student Michael Jr. who is a regular recipient of his father's witty, disciplinary ways; their moody, adolescent daughter, Claire whose favorite hobby is asking Dad for money, and six-year-old Kady, who rarely lets Daddy have the last word.
TVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
EmpireEmpire
From Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Precious”) and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Game Change,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”), comes EMPIRE, a sexy and powerful new drama about the head of a music empire whose three sons and wife all battle for his throne. Set to an original soundtrack written and produced by hip-hop hitmaker Timbaland, the family drama stars Academy Award nominee Terrence Howard (“Crash,” “Hustle & Flow”) and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson (“Person of Interest,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”).
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Black-ishBlack-ish
“black-ish” takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family with comedic stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family.
TVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
ScandalScandal
A former media relations consultant to the President, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) dedicates her life to protecting and defending the public images of our nation's elite. After leaving the White House, the power consultant opened her own firm, hoping to start a new chapter -- both professionally and personally -- but she can't seem to completely cut ties with her past. Slowly it becomes apparent that her staff, who specialize in fixing the lives of other people, can't quite fix the ones closest at hand -- their own.
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2012)
The Bernie Mac ShowThe Bernie Mac Show
In an unsentimental sitcom based on his life, comedian Bernie Mac plays a stand-Up comic who, with his workaholic wife Wanda, takes in his sister's three kids while she's in rehab.
TVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
That's So RavenThat's So Raven
Raven Baxter is a typical teenager who just happens to be psychic. The only problem is that Raven's sneak peeks into the future can make her (and her best friends Eddie and Chelsea) jump to the wrong conclusions. Somehow, they manage to create more comedic problems than they solve!
TVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
JohnsonJohnson
Four Black men, Omar, Greg, Keith and Jarvis met in grade school and have been best friends ever since, and they all just so happened to have the same last name, Johnson...no relation.
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Craig of the CreekCraig of the Creek
Craig of the Creek follows a young boy, Craig, and his two friends, Kelsey and JP, as they go on adventures within a world of untamed, kid-dominated wilderness in the creek.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Little Fires EverywhereLittle Fires Everywhere
EMMY® NOMINATED Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
StarStar
Three talented singers navigate the music industry on their road to success.
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Queen SugarQueen Sugar
Produced by Oprah Winfrey, award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma), and Melissa Carter, Queen Sugar chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings in Saint Josephine, Louisiana. Reunited by a family tragedy, the Bordelons must navigate their complicated lives in order to run an ailing sugarcane farm.
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Survivor's Remorse
Cam Calloway is about to find out the price he'll pay for stardom, love and loyalty. A basketball star in his early 20s, Calloway's life changes after he signs a multimillion-dollar contract with a team in Atlanta. He arrives in Georgia bright-eyed and eager to begin his career, joined by cousin and confidant Reggie Vaughn, who tries to keep Cam focused and free from distractions caused by Cam's blunt-but-loyal sister M-Chuck and opportunistic mom Cassie. Feeling a responsibility to support needy family and friends, Cam wrestles with the rewards and pitfalls of sudden wealth and fame. "Survivor's Remorse" is a half-hour comedy series executive produced by Mike O'Malley ("Yes, Dear") and Tom Werner, among others.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Grown-ishGrown-ish
After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus.
TV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
ClawsClaws
A look at the life and crimes of five women who work at a Florida nail salon.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Lincoln HeightsLincoln Heights
Cassie Sutton’s world is turned upside-down when her father Eddie Sutton, an ambitious cop, moves their family to a tough inner-city neighborhood. Not only does Cassie have to struggle to fit in at her new school, she’ll learn what it means to be a teenager growing up in a place that isn’t always safe. The cast includes Russell Hornsby, Nicki Micheaux, Erica Hubbard, Mishon Ratliff and Rhyon Brown. Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting ABC Family original series!
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2007)
The BoondocksThe Boondocks
Brothers Huey and Riley Freeman move from the South Side of Chicago to live with their grandfather in the predominantly white suburb of Woodcrest. A clash of lifestyles, class and culture follows.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2005)
For LifeFor Life
Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace, who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn't commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. Aaron's complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden helps shine a light on the flaws and challenges in the U.S. penal and legal systems.
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Belle CollectiveBelle Collective
Belle Collective centers on the personal and professional lives of successful, glamourous boss women who are representing Mississippi's finest Black female entrepreneurs and redefining what it means to be a Southern belle.
TV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Tyler Perry's SistasTyler Perry's Sistas
Four beautiful African American girlfriends in their 30's navigate the zany world of dating in a present-day society.
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Black DynamiteBlack Dynamite
Black Dynamite revolves around the everyday lives of a heroic, crime-fighting vigilante of justice and his friends as they engage in a variety of adventures while working to keep their community safe. Plus, Black Dynamite delivers an all-out assault on your action taste buds with enough ass-whoopin’ for the whole family!
TVMA • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2012)
Tyler Perry's The OvalTyler Perry's The Oval
Tyler Perry's The Oval: A new first family attends their inauguration and moves into the White House when a series of events threatens the security and livelihood of the President's family and the staff.
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Dear MamaDear Mama
A deeply personal five-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur.
TVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
MikeMike
From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya and showrunner Karin Gist, Executive Producer of Our Kind of People, MIKE explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life - from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story. MIKE is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson - and it is one wild ride.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2022)
RosewoodRosewood
Set against the vibrant backdrop of one of the world’s hottest cities – Miami – ROSEWOOD is the story of Dr. Beaumont Rosewood, Jr., (Morris Chestnut, “Nurse Jackie,” “The Best Man”), the city’s top private pathologist. Brilliant, cool with tons of charisma, Rosewood teams up with the tough-as-nails Det. Annalise Villa (Jaina Lee Ortiz, “The After”), to uncover clues no one else sees and help the Miami PD solve the city’s most challenging cases. While she’s impressed by Rosewood’s incredible abilities, his constant optimism is more annoying than it is infectious. But somehow, week-to-week, this unlikely tag team will solve many crimes together.
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Ready to LoveReady to Love
Sexy, successful and single Black men and women search for true love. In a unique twist on a typical dating show, both the men and women decide who stays and who goes as they look for lasting love in an authentic relationship.
TV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2018)
BallersBallers
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stars in this series that explores the whirlwind life of a group of current and former football players in Miami.
TVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2015)
Black CakeBlack Cake
Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her children a flash drive that holds untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America; the stories shock her children and challenge everything they know about their family's origin.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
UnprisonedUnprisoned
Inspired by Tracy McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. Kerry Washington plays Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist, and mom to 16-year-old Finn. Delroy Lindo stars as Edwin Alexander, Paige’s father, who has recently been released from prison.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
The Bold TypeThe Bold Type
The Bold Type reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women's magazine, "Scarlet." The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion.
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Mixed-ishMixed-ish
In this spinoff of the hit series black-ish, Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s, and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves. Bow's parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white.
TVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Sleeper CellSleeper Cell
A riveting one-hour drama series about a federal agent (Michael Ealy) who goes deep undercover inside a group of Islamic terrorists in Los Angeles, led by a true believer for whom any act of violence is moral if it serves his cause.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The Wonder YearsThe Wonder Years
The story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.
TVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
KindredKindred
As Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer, begins to settle in her new home, she finds herself being pulled back and forth in time, emerging at a nineteenth-century plantation and confronting secrets she never knew ran through her blood.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2022)
The Other Black GirlThe Other Black Girl
Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she's excited when Hazel is hired; but as Hazel's star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Wrong ManWrong Man
In "Wrong Man," a series by award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger, a team of esteemed experts re-investigate the cases of three inmates who have been locked up for decades and claim they're innocent.
TVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
50/50 Flip50/50 Flip
Featuring husband and wife team Krystal and Dedric Polite, who use their 50/50 flip strategy to maximize profits, renovating a home with less than $50,000 in under 50 days. These real estate investors have flipped the flipping business in Burlington, N.C., as they transform homes in the area Krystal and her family grew up in and currently reside. Their priority is creating affordable housing for everyone and not allowing a big developer to come in and outprice their hometown. By investing back in the community, they also want to create generational wealth they can leave to their two young boys.
TVPG • Black Stories, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Flavor of LoveFlavor of Love
You may remember him from VH1's hit shows "The Surreal Life 3" and "Strange Love," but just when you thought you heard your last "Yeah, Boyeee!" VH1 is hitting you with a third dose of the Public Enemy hype-man who made sporting big clock necklaces famous. Flavor Flav is back once again, this time as an eligible bachelor where women will try to win his heart in the new series "Flavor of Love." After his failed romance with Brigitte Nielsen, Flavor Flav is ready for a new and true romance. In "Flavor of Love," 20 single women from all walks of life, selected for their expressed love for Flav, will move into a "phat crib" in Los Angeles and vie for his affection. With help and advice from Big Rick, Flav's gigantic body-guard and chauffeur, Flavor Flav will date all of the women, weed out the ones who are only after his fame and fortune...and in the end will choose his one true love. Along the way, Flav will put the ladies through several challenges including a lie-detector test administered by Brigitte Nielsen herself, a cooking contest judged by Flav's own mother, and the dreaded blind-fold sniff test! Plus, there will be several other surprises throughout this ten-part series including clock ceremonies, dates at Red Lobster, and a new set of gold teeth signifying true love!
TV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2006)
All the Single LadiesAll the Single Ladies
In stylized sit-down interviews, Black women of various ages and relationship statuses recount the sometimes comedic, sometimes heartbreaking highlights and lowlights of their dating history.
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Black Stories • TV Series (2022)
Dreaming Whilst BlackDreaming Whilst Black
Kwabena is an aspiring filmmaker trapped in his recruitment job. When an old friend fixes him an opportunity, he must decide between going all in or giving up his dream entirely.
Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Royal Rules of OhioRoyal Rules of Ohio
The Agyekum sisters, who enjoy an opulent lifestyle as the children of royalty from two of Ghana's richest and most influential kingdoms, experience their 20s in Columbus, Ohio.
TV14 • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Witness Number 3Witness Number 3
Single mum Jodie thinks she’s doing the right thing when she comes forward as a significant witness in a murder inquiry. What begins as a woman doing her civic duty soon turns into a living nightmare when her identity is leaked. It’s not long before Jodie finds herself paying for her good deed when she becomes the focus of a terrifying intimidation campaign.
Black Stories, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
Women of the MovementWomen of the Movement
Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal murder in the Jim Crow South. Inspired by the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement”.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Ziwe
ZIWE is the riotously funny, new variety series from writer, comedian, performer and internet sensation, Ziwe. A no-holds-barred mix of musical numbers, interviews, guest stars and sketches that challenge America's discomfort with race, politics & other cultural issues. America, you'd be an iconic guest.
TVMA • Black Stories, Late Night • TV Series (2021)
Ladies Who List: AtlantaLadies Who List: Atlanta
Six top-notch female real estate professionals sell the city of Atlanta while juggling active social and personal lives. But in a business where relationships matter, drama often comes with the territory.
TV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2022)
WokeWoke
Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, comedy series WOKE takes an absurdly irreverent look at identity and culture as it follows Keef, an African-American cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built.
TVMA • Black Stories, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Desus & MeroDesus & Mero
In this weekly half-hour late-night comedy series, popular TV and podcast personalities Desus Nice and The Kid Mero speak off the cuff and chat with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to the late-night talk show genre, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing.
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers
The riveting story of the first all-Black tank battalion to fight in US military history. Under General George Patten's command, the 761st fought heroically throughout WWII and were the furthest east of all US troops in the European theater of war.
TVPG • Black Stories, History • TV Series (2023)
Utopia FallsUtopia Falls
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Hip Hop UncoveredHip Hop Uncovered
Hip Hop Uncovered reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into music’s most dominant genre. The documentary series takes a deep dive into the paradox of America’s criminalization of the genre and its fascination with the street culture that created it and still exists within it.
TVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2021)
The L WordThe L Word
The L Word is about lesbian life in Los Angeles. The show follows a group of friends – both gay and straight – through stories of career, family, inner struggle, friendship and romantic relationships.
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2004)
The Bravest KnightThe Bravest Knight
The Bravest Knight is a story of a young pumpkin farmer named Cedric, as he attempts to become the greatest knight who ever lived. Now grown and married to the prince of his dreams, Sir Cedric recounts his fairytale adventures to his adopted daughter Nia, showing her the paths and pitfalls that await her on the way to knighthood. Accompanied by his best friend, a bridge-less troll named Grunt, Cedric's lifelong quest to fulfill his destiny takes him through a world of witches and giants, and ends with the toughest challenge of all: Teaching his daughter to do the same.
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Kulipari: An Army of FrogsKulipari: An Army of Frogs
Kulipari: An Army of Frogs follows the adventures of a group of peaceful amphibians who live in quietude and safety thanks to an elite group of super powered frogs called the Kulipari and a Dreamcasting spell called “The VEIL” spun by the Turtle King Sergu. This mystical veil cloaks their home in a mystery to the outside world. Suddenly this tranquil environment is under threat and turned upside down when the villainous Spider Queen Jarrah, (a one time student of King Sergu who now weaves an evil side of the Dreamcasting spell called “Nightcasting”), and Lord Marmoo, (the feared leader of the vicious and numerous Scorpion Army) ban together. These two natural enemies now have one common goal…Conquering the Frogs. Enter our hero, Darel, who is the only amphibian that believes this threat is eminent. Darel is a young frog who feverously trains everyday to achieve his dream of one day joining the elite Kulipari army. Despite his lack of experience and limited fighting skills Darel will suddenly have the chance to become the warrior of his dreams!
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Frequently Binged Black Stories
Wu-Tang: An American SagaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Godfather of HarlemTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
PowerTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Living SingleTV14 • Black Stories, Classics • TV Series (1993)
InsecureTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
AtlantaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
This Is UsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
My Wife and KidsTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
EmpireTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
ScandalTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2012)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
That's So RavenTVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Little Fires EverywhereTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
StarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Queen SugarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Survivor's RemorseTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Lincoln HeightsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2007)
ClawsTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The BoondocksTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Belle CollectiveTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Dear MamaTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
For LifeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Tyler Perry's SistasTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Black DynamiteTVMA • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2012)
Tyler Perry's The OvalTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
BallersTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2015)
RosewoodTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Ready to LoveTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2018)
The Bold TypeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Mixed-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Sleeper CellTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The Wonder YearsTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Wrong ManTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Flavor of LoveTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2006)
ZiweTVMA • Black Stories, Late Night • TV Series (2021)
Women of the MovementTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Ladies Who List: AtlantaTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2022)
WokeTVMA • Black Stories, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Desus & MeroTVMA • Talk & Interview, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Hip Hop UncoveredTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2021)
The L WordTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2004)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Warriors of Liberty CityTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
Rebuilding Black Wall StreetTV14 • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Sherman's ShowcaseTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
MaxxxTVMA • International, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Peckham’s FinestBlack Stories, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Most Liked Black Stories
Little Fires EverywhereTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
EuphoriaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Black CakeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
ScandalTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Tyler Perry's SistasTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
Queen SugarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
That's So RavenTVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
ClawsTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
StarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
The BoondocksTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
RosewoodTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
JohnsonTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
KindredTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2022)
UnprisonedTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
For LifeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
The Wonder YearsTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
The Other Black GirlTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Tyler Perry's The OvalTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Dear MamaTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
Lincoln HeightsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2007)
MikeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2022)
The Bold TypeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Mixed-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
The WireTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2002)
Bob Hearts AbisholaTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
50/50 FlipTVPG • Black Stories, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Women of the MovementTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Black DynamiteTVMA • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2012)
Witness Number 3Black Stories, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
Royal Rules of OhioTV14 • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
The L WordTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2004)
Black Travel Across AmericaTVPG • Travel, Black Stories • TV Series (2023)
WokeTVMA • Black Stories, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Black Patriots: Buffalo SoldiersTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black PanthersTVPG • Black Stories, History • TV Series (2023)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Big RV RemixTVPG • Automotive, Black Stories • TV Series (2023)
Belle CollectiveTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Flavor of LoveTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2006)
Kulipari: An Army of FrogsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Hip Hop UncoveredTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2021)
Ready to LoveTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated -- The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to JusticeBlack Stories, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2024)
Sad DayBlack Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
BallersTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2015)
Sherman's ShowcaseTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
MaxxxTVMA • International, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
WatchmenTVMA • Adventure, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Faith. Fight. Freedom. The Legacy of Reverend Jesse JacksonTVPG • Black Stories, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Kulipari: Dream WalkerTVY7 • Adventure, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
Roots: A History RevealedTV14 • Black Stories, History • TV Series (2016)
Rap Trap: Hip Hop on TrialBlack Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
Wayne Brady: The Family RemixTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2024)
10 Million NamesBlack Stories, News • TV Series (2024)
The Legacy of Black Wall StreetTV14 • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil WarTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
A-Z
10 Million NamesBlack Stories, News • TV Series (2024)
2 Dope QueensTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
50/50 FlipTVPG • Black Stories, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black PanthersTVPG • Black Stories, History • TV Series (2023)
Algiers, AmericaTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2023)
All the Single LadiesTV14 • Talk & Interview, Black Stories • TV Series (2022)
AtlantaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
BallersTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2015)
Being SerenaTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
Belle CollectiveTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2020)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
Big RV RemixTVPG • Automotive, Black Stories • TV Series (2023)
Black CakeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Black DynamiteTVMA • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2012)
A Black Lady Sketch ShowTVMA • Black Stories, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Black Patriots: Buffalo SoldiersTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil WarTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Black Patriots: Heroes of the RevolutionTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Black Travel Across AmericaTVPG • Travel, Black Stories • TV Series (2023)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
BMFTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Bob Hearts AbisholaTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
The Bold TypeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The BoondocksTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
The ChiTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
ClawsTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Cleveland ShowTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2009)
The Conversations ProjectTVMA • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Culture Conversations | CC: Black History MonthBlack Stories, News • TV Series (2023)
Dear MamaTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
Desus & MeroTVMA • Talk & Interview, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Dreaming Whilst BlackBlack Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
EmpireTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
EuphoriaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Everybody Hates ChrisTVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
Exterminate All the BrutesTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Faith. Fight. Freedom. The Legacy of Reverend Jesse JacksonTVPG • Black Stories, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
Flavor of LoveTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2006)
For LifeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Godfather of HarlemTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Hip Hop UncoveredTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2021)
I May Destroy YouTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
InsecureTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
JohnsonTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
KindredTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Kulipari: An Army of FrogsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Kulipari: Dream WalkerTVY7 • Adventure, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
The L WordTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2004)
Ladies Who List: AtlantaTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2022)
The Legacy of Black Wall StreetTV14 • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Lincoln HeightsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2007)
Little Fires EverywhereTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Living ProofBlack Stories, News • TV Series (2025)
Living SingleTV14 • Black Stories, Classics • TV Series (1993)
Love & Marriage: HuntsvilleTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2019)
MaxxxTVMA • International, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
MikeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Mixed-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
My Wife and KidsTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
The Other Black GirlTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Our AmericaBlack Stories, News • TV Series (2021)
P-ValleyTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Peckham’s FinestBlack Stories, Reality • TV Series (2021)
PowerTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Power Book II: GhostTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Power Book III: Raising KananTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)

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