1 season available (4 episodes)

Exterminate All the Brutes

Documentaries • TV Series2021

This four-part documentary series looks at the exploitative and genocidal aspects of ...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Part 1

'Part 1.' Filmmaker Raoul Peck investigates the currents of civilization, colonization, and extermination running through Western history.​
Episode 2

Part 2

'Part 2.' Peck questions his own story against the histories of Christopher Columbus, the Alamo, the Trail of Tears, and slavery.
Episode 3

Part 3

'Part 3.' Peck connects the dots between European innovations in weaponry and a cycle of military operations throughout the centuries.​
Episode 4

Part 4

'Part 4.' Series finale. Peck links the resurgence of white nationalism with the history of fascism, slavery, colonialism, and Nazism.​

About this Show

Exterminate All the Brutes

This four-part documentary series looks at the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism, from America to Africa.

Starring: Josh Hartnett

Documentaries TV Series 2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

