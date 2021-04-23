ZIWE is the riotously funny, new variety series from writer, comedian, performer and internet sensation, Ziwe. A no-holds-barred mix of musical numbers, interviews, guest stars and sketches that challenge America's discomfort with race, politics & other cultural issues. America, you'd be an iconic guest.more
ZIWE is the riotously funny, new variety series from writer, come...More
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ZIWE is the riotously funny, new variety series from writer, comedian, performer and internet sensation, Ziwe. A no-holds-barred mix of musical numbers, interviews, guest stars and sketches that challenge America's discomfort with race, politics & other cultural issues. America, you'd be an iconic guest.
About this Show
Ziwe
ZIWE is the riotously funny, new variety series from writer, comedian, performer and internet sensation, Ziwe. A no-holds-barred mix of musical numbers, interviews, guest stars and sketches that challenge America's discomfort with race, politics & other cultural issues. America, you'd be an iconic guest.