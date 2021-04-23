1 season available (1 episode)

Ziwe

TVMAComedyTV Series2021

ZIWE is the riotously funny, new variety series from writer, comedian, performer and ...more

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

55%

Ziwe discusses white women with Fran Lebowitz. Series premiere.

Ziwe Trailer

About this Show

Ziwe

ZIWE is the riotously funny, new variety series from writer, comedian, performer and internet sensation, Ziwe. A no-holds-barred mix of musical numbers, interviews, guest stars and sketches that challenge America?s discomfort with race, politics & other cultural issues. America, you?d be an iconic guest.

Starring: Ziwe

Creator: Ziwe

TVMAComedyTV Series2021
  • hd

