3 seasons available (69 episodes)

Tyler Perry's The Oval

Tyler Perry's The Oval: A new first family attends their inauguration and moves into the White House when a series of events threatens the security and livelihood of the President's family and the staff.more

Starring: Ed QuinnKron MooreJavon Johnson

TV14DramaPoliticalTV Series2019

Tyler Perry's The Oval: A new first family attends their inauguration and moves into the White House when a series of events threatens the security and livelihood of the President's family and the staff.

Starring: Ed QuinnKron MooreJavon JohnsonPtosha StoreyVaughn Hebron

TV14DramaPoliticalTV Series2019

