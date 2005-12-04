A riveting one-hour drama series about a federal agent (Michael Ealy) who goes deep undercover inside a group of Islamic terrorists in Los Angeles, led by a true believer for whom any act of violence is moral if it serves his cause.more
A riveting one-hour drama series about a federal agent (Michael E...More
Starring: Michael EalyOded FehrHenri Lubatti
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A riveting one-hour drama series about a federal agent (Michael Ealy) who goes deep undercover inside a group of Islamic terrorists in Los Angeles, led by a true believer for whom any act of violence is moral if it serves his cause.
Starring: Michael EalyOded FehrHenri LubattiAlex NesicBlake Shields
About this Show
Sleeper Cell
A riveting one-hour drama series about a federal agent (Michael Ealy) who goes deep undercover inside a group of Islamic terrorists in Los Angeles, led by a true believer for whom any act of violence is moral if it serves his cause.
Starring: Michael EalyOded FehrHenri LubattiAlex NesicBlake Shields