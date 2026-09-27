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Talk & Interview TV

Upcoming
September 27, 2026: Brazil's Presidential Election
John Oliver discusses how the ugly suits and bad choices of Texas Republican Ken Paxton could swing the race for U.S Senate in favor of Democrat James Talarico. Then, Oliver turns to the upcoming presidential election in Brazil, the baggage associated with the two leading candidates, and why a world leader's armpits should be kept private.
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Late Night • Episode (2026)
September 25, 2026: Andrew Huberman, Jonathan Swan, James Kirchick
Guests: Andrew Huberman - host of the "Huberman Lab" podcast and author of the new book "Protocols: An Operating Manual for the Human Body"; Jonathan Swan - White House correspondent at The New York Times and co-author of "Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump"; James Kirchick - contributing writer at The Atlantic and author of "Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington."
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Late Night • Episode (2026)
The GolicsThe Golics
Talk & Interview, Sports • Episode (2026)
September 27, 2026: Brazil's Presidential Election
John Oliver discusses how the ugly suits and bad choices of Texas Republican Ken Paxton could swing the race for U.S Senate in favor of Democrat James Talarico. Then, Oliver turns to the upcoming presidential election in Brazil, the baggage associated with the two leading candidates, and why a world leader's armpits should be kept private.
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Late Night • Episode (2026)
Hawk Talk with Lance LeipoldHawk Talk with Lance Leipold
Breaking down all the latest on KU athletics.
Sports, Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
September 25, 2026: Andrew Huberman, Jonathan Swan, James Kirchick
Guests: Andrew Huberman - host of the "Huberman Lab" podcast and author of the new book "Protocols: An Operating Manual for the Human Body"; Jonathan Swan - White House correspondent at The New York Times and co-author of "Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump"; James Kirchick - contributing writer at The Atlantic and author of "Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington."
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Late Night • Episode (2026)
Thu, 10/1 - The Rich Eisen ShowThu, 10/1 - The Rich Eisen Show
The Rich Eisen Show mixes expert sports analysis with pop culture, humor and insightful interviews. Rich attracts the most recognizable names across sports and entertainment. The Emmy-nominated show airs live weekdays Noon-3PM ET/9AM-Noon PT.
Talk & Interview, Sports • Episode (2026)
The Pat McAfee ShowThe Pat McAfee Show
Pat McAfee brings his humor and candor to the "progrum," where he and his cast of characters unpack the day's top stories and interview the biggest names in sports.
Talk & Interview, Sports • Episode (2026)
September 27, 2026: Brazil's Presidential Election
John Oliver discusses how the ugly suits and bad choices of Texas Republican Ken Paxton could swing the race for U.S Senate in favor of Democrat James Talarico. Then, Oliver turns to the upcoming presidential election in Brazil, the baggage associated with the two leading candidates, and why a world leader's armpits should be kept private.
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Late Night • Episode (2026)
Flames Central
Breaking down all the latest on Liberty University athletics.
Sports, Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
Matt & MyronMatt & Myron
Matt Jones and Myron Medcalf will keep your day going as they tackle the biggest sports stories of the day.
Talk & Interview, Sports • Episode (2026)
September 25, 2026: Andrew Huberman, Jonathan Swan, James Kirchick
Guests: Andrew Huberman - host of the "Huberman Lab" podcast and author of the new book "Protocols: An Operating Manual for the Human Body"; Jonathan Swan - White House correspondent at The New York Times and co-author of "Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump"; James Kirchick - contributing writer at The Atlantic and author of "Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington."
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Late Night • Episode (2026)
September 25, 2026: Andrew Huberman, Jonathan Swan, James Kirchick
Guests: Andrew Huberman - host of the "Huberman Lab" podcast and author of the new book "Protocols: An Operating Manual for the Human Body"; Jonathan Swan - White House correspondent at The New York Times and co-author of "Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump"; James Kirchick - contributing writer at The Atlantic and author of "Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington."
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Late Night • Episode (2026)
New on Hulu
The GolicsTalk & Interview, Sports • TV Series (2026)
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A-Z
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Culture Conversations | CC: Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage MonthTalk & Interview, News • TV Series (2023)
Daddy Yankee: A Higher NoteTalk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2025)
Dancing with the Stars Official PodcastTVPG • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2025)
DC Studios Showcase: The Official PodcastTVMA • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2024)
Desus & MeroTVMA • Talk & Interview, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Red Carpet World PremiereTVMA • Talk & Interview, Fashion & Beauty • TV Series (2026)
Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TVTV14 • Documentaries, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
The Dishing on Julia PodcastTVMA • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2022)
Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks PodcastTVG • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
Dolores Huerta: Her Words, Her MovementTalk & Interview, News • TV Series (2026)
The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After ShowTVMA • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
The Dune: Prophecy PodcastTVMA • Drama, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2024)
Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey -- A Diane Sawyer SpecialTalk & Interview, News • TV Series (2025)

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