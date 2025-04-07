1 season available (1 episode)

TMZ PRESENTS: THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS: THE PRISON INTERVIEWTMZ PRESENTS: THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS: THE PRISON INTERVIEW

Erik and Lyle Menendez speak in a joint interview.more

Erik and Lyle Menendez speak in a joint interview.

TV14Talk & InterviewCrimeLegalTV Series2025

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY+, HULU, ESPN+ BUNDLE BASIC
Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
ExtrasDetails

TMZ Presents: The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview – Trailer

About this Show

TMZ PRESENTS: THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS: THE PRISON INTERVIEW

Erik and Lyle Menendez speak in a joint interview.

TV14Talk & InterviewCrimeLegalTV Series2025

You May Also Like

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025Award Shows & Events, Music • TV Series (2025)
2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction CeremonyTV14 • Award Shows & Events, Music • TV Series (2025)
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024TVPG • Holiday, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2024)
CMA Country ChristmasTVPG • Holiday, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2024)
Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards -- A Special Edition of 20/20Award Shows & Events, Music • TV Series (2024)
IMPACT x Nightline: Menendez Brothers: Monsters or Victims?News Magazine, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
Last Days of Gene Hackman: ABC News SpecialEntertainment News • TV Series (2025)
TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas (2024)TV14 • Holiday, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2024)
Out100 Special 2024LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2025)
Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight Against CancerAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Countdown to the Oscars With Robin Roberts: A Special Edition of 20/20Award Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2025)
Price of Fame: The Liam Payne Story -- A Special Edition of 20/20Music, News • TV Series (2024)
TMZ PRESENTS: ARNOLD & SLY: RIVALS, FRIENDS, ICONSTV14 • Documentaries, Entertainment News • TV Series (2024)
The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown SimpsonTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
TMZ Investigates: Luigi Mangione: The Mind of a KillerTV14 • News, Live Events and Specials • TV Series (2025)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
LIMITED TIME OFFER
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
SAVE 44%*
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.