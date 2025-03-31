A panel of renowned medical experts and leading voices discuss the traditionally taboo topic of menopause; special guests include Halle Berry, Naomi Watts, Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Maria Shriver, Dr. Rhonda Voskuhl and Leanne Morgan.more
A panel of renowned medical experts and leading voices discuss th...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
A panel of renowned medical experts and leading voices discuss the traditionally taboo topic of menopause; special guests include Halle Berry, Naomi Watts, Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Maria Shriver, Dr. Rhonda Voskuhl and Leanne Morgan.
About this Show
An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution
A panel of renowned medical experts and leading voices discuss the traditionally taboo topic of menopause; special guests include Halle Berry, Naomi Watts, Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Maria Shriver, Dr. Rhonda Voskuhl and Leanne Morgan.