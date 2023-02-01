Exploring the history of Black entertainers in Las Vegas and celebrating those who are now ruling the historic strip from Usher, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson to Boyz II Men, Lionel Richie and Smokey Robinson.more
Exploring the history of Black entertainers in Las Vegas and cele...More
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Exploring the history of Black entertainers in Las Vegas and celebrating those who are now ruling the historic strip from Usher, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson to Boyz II Men, Lionel Richie and Smokey Robinson.
About this Show
Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas
Exploring the history of Black entertainers in Las Vegas and celebrating those who are now ruling the historic strip from Usher, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson to Boyz II Men, Lionel Richie and Smokey Robinson.