A candid and intimate conversation with Michelle Obama about the evolution of her style, the power of fashion and inspiring students working to make their own marks on fashion.more
A candid and intimate conversation with Michelle Obama about the...More
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A candid and intimate conversation with Michelle Obama about the evolution of her style, the power of fashion and inspiring students working to make their own marks on fashion.
About this Show
Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look – A Conversation with Robin Roberts
A candid and intimate conversation with Michelle Obama about the evolution of her style, the power of fashion and inspiring students working to make their own marks on fashion.