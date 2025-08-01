1 season available (2 episodes)

Foundation ForwardFoundation Forward

Paid Content by JP Morgan Chase Bank. Foundation Forward dives into the real, unfiltered credit journeys of Gen Z, from first paychecks to first credit cards, and all the chaos in between. With exclusive insight from finance powerhouses Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal of Earn Your Leisure, this series is equal parts crash course and coming-of-age story. It’s raw, relatable, and packed with the tools you were never taught…  because building wealth starts with knowing where to begin.more

Paid Content by JP Morgan Chase Bank. Foundation Forward dives in...More

Talk & InterviewBusiness & FinanceTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Foundation Forward

Paid Content by JP Morgan Chase Bank. Foundation Forward dives into the real, unfiltered credit journeys of Gen Z, from first paychecks to first credit cards, and all the chaos in between. With exclusive insight from finance powerhouses Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal of Earn Your Leisure, this series is equal parts crash course and coming-of-age story. It’s raw, relatable, and packed with the tools you were never taught…  because building wealth starts with knowing where to begin.

Talk & InterviewBusiness & FinanceTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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