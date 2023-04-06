Diane Sawyer has an exclusive interview with actor Jeremy Renner, the first since his life-threatening accident on New Year's Day; Renner opens up about the harrowing details of his accident and provides a look at his ongoing recovery.more
Diane Sawyer has an exclusive interview with actor Jeremy Renner,...More
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Diane Sawyer has an exclusive interview with actor Jeremy Renner, the first since his life-threatening accident on New Year's Day; Renner opens up about the harrowing details of his accident and provides a look at his ongoing recovery.
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Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview -- A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph
Diane Sawyer has an exclusive interview with actor Jeremy Renner, the first since his life-threatening accident on New Year's Day; Renner opens up about the harrowing details of his accident and provides a look at his ongoing recovery.