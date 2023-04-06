1 season available (1 episode)

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview -- A Story of Terror, Survival and TriumphJeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview -- A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph

Diane Sawyer has an exclusive interview with actor Jeremy Renner, the first since his life-threatening accident on New Year's Day; Renner opens up about the harrowing details of his accident and provides a look at his ongoing recovery.more

Diane Sawyer has an exclusive interview with actor Jeremy Renner,...More

Starring: Diane Sawyer

Talk & InterviewNewsTV Series2023
  • hd

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Trailer: ‘Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph’

About this Show

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview -- A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph

Diane Sawyer has an exclusive interview with actor Jeremy Renner, the first since his life-threatening accident on New Year's Day; Renner opens up about the harrowing details of his accident and provides a look at his ongoing recovery.

Starring: Diane Sawyer

Talk & InterviewNewsTV Series2023
  • hd

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