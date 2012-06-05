Watch "Spoilers", Kevin Smith's movie "revue." Spoilers is a multi-act film extravaganza mixing lively group chats, interviews with movie and pop culture icons, animated shorts and cinematic reenactments. Each week, Kevin, a special guest and movie lovers passionately sound off on the year's most anticipated summer blockbusters, breaking down their favorite scenes and what should have been left on the cutting room floor.more
Watch "Spoilers", Kevin Smith's movie "revue." Spoilers is a mult...More
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Watch "Spoilers", Kevin Smith's movie "revue." Spoilers is a multi-act film extravaganza mixing lively group chats, interviews with movie and pop culture icons, animated shorts and cinematic reenactments. Each week, Kevin, a special guest and movie lovers passionately sound off on the year's most anticipated summer blockbusters, breaking down their favorite scenes and what should have been left on the cutting room floor.
About this Show
Spoilers With Kevin Smith
Watch "Spoilers", Kevin Smith's movie "revue." Spoilers is a multi-act film extravaganza mixing lively group chats, interviews with movie and pop culture icons, animated shorts and cinematic reenactments. Each week, Kevin, a special guest and movie lovers passionately sound off on the year's most anticipated summer blockbusters, breaking down their favorite scenes and what should have been left on the cutting room floor.