McCartney 3, 2, 1

Episode 1

These Things Bring You Together

Paul McCartney shares stories from the early days, shedding new light on his relationships with John Lennon and George Harrison. Welcoming an outside musician into the studio impacts one of The Beatles' most famous songs.
Episode 2

The Notes That Like Each Other

Paul McCartney talks about his unique approach to musical composition, influences from Bach to Fela Kuti and some of the innovations that made his music altogether unique.
Episode 3

The People We Loved Were Loving Us!

Paul McCartney pays tribute to some of the artists that influenced The Beatles. He discusses the band’s trip to India and the expansion of The Beatles’ music and consciousness.
Episode 4

Like Professors in a Laboratory

Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin discuss musical experimentation and The Beatles’ drive to break boundaries. The episode features segments on Ringo Starr and “fifth Beatle” producer George Martin.
Episode 5

Couldn’t You Play It Straighter?

Paul McCartney talks about finding his place in the band and the evolution of The Beatles’ sound and identity. This episode also focuses on a few of McCartney’s iconic contributions to the band.
Episode 6

The Long and Winding Road

Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin discuss McCartney's songwriting evolution, his creative partnership with John Lennon, and his development as a solo artist.

Paul McCartney sits down for a rare in-depth one on one with Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena-rock of Wings, and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist, in this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner. Join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the musicianship, songwriting, ingenuity, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.

