Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

McCartney 3, 2, 1McCartney 3, 2, 1

Paul McCartney sits down for a rare in-depth one on one with Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena-rock of Wings, and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist, in this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner. Join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the musicianship, songwriting, ingenuity, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.more

Paul McCartney sits down for a rare in-depth one on one with Rick...More

TV14Talk & InterviewMusicDocumentariesTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Show

McCartney 3, 2, 1

Paul McCartney sits down for a rare in-depth one on one with Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena-rock of Wings, and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist, in this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner. Join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the musicianship, songwriting, ingenuity, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.

TV14Talk & InterviewMusicDocumentariesTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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