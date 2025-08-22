Amanda Knox discusses the years-long battle to prove her innocence after being wrongfully convicted of her roommate's 2007 murder; interviews with K.J. Steinberg, Monica Lewinsky, Warren Littlefield and Grace Van Patten.more
Amanda Knox discusses the years-long battle to prove her innocenc...More
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Amanda Knox discusses the years-long battle to prove her innocence after being wrongfully convicted of her roommate's 2007 murder; interviews with K.J. Steinberg, Monica Lewinsky, Warren Littlefield and Grace Van Patten.
About this Show
Search for the Truth: The Amanda Knox Story
Amanda Knox discusses the years-long battle to prove her innocence after being wrongfully convicted of her roommate's 2007 murder; interviews with K.J. Steinberg, Monica Lewinsky, Warren Littlefield and Grace Van Patten.