The former first lady talks candidly about her marriage, the pandemic, coping with low-grade depression, President Joe Biden and her new hobby; kitchen table conversation on the importance of friendship and human connection.more
The former first lady talks candidly about her marriage, the pand...More
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The former first lady talks candidly about her marriage, the pandemic, coping with low-grade depression, President Joe Biden and her new hobby; kitchen table conversation on the importance of friendship and human connection.
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Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry -- A Conversation With Robin Roberts
The former first lady talks candidly about her marriage, the pandemic, coping with low-grade depression, President Joe Biden and her new hobby; kitchen table conversation on the importance of friendship and human connection.