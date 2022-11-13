1 season available (1 episode)

Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry -- A Conversation With Robin RobertsMichelle Obama: The Light We Carry -- A Conversation With Robin Roberts

The former first lady talks candidly about her marriage, the pandemic, coping with low-grade depression, President Joe Biden and her new hobby; kitchen table conversation on the importance of friendship and human connection.more

The former first lady talks candidly about her marriage, the pand...More

Starring: Robin Roberts

PoliticalTalk & InterviewTV Series2022
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
'On Set with 20/20' for a conversation with Michelle Obama
Extra: The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile today
Trailer: ‘Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts’

About this Show

Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry -- A Conversation With Robin Roberts

The former first lady talks candidly about her marriage, the pandemic, coping with low-grade depression, President Joe Biden and her new hobby; kitchen table conversation on the importance of friendship and human connection.

Starring: Robin Roberts

PoliticalTalk & InterviewTV Series2022
  • hd

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