IMPACT x Nightline: Truly Lionel Richie

Original • 1 season available (1 episode)

IMPACT x Nightline: Truly Lionel RichieIMPACT x Nightline: Truly Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie shares the love, loss and lessons that shaped him into the man he is today from The Commodores to global stardom. In a candid conversation with Robin Roberts, Richie reflects on his transformative six-decade career.more

Lionel Richie shares the love, loss and lessons that shaped him i...More

Talk & InterviewNews MagazineTV Series2025
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EpisodesMore Impact X NightlineExtrasDetails

IMPACT x Nightline: Looksmaxxed

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IMPACT x Nightline: Monster at the Beach

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IMPACT x Nightline: Terror on the Trails

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IMPACT x Nightline: Edge of Death: Three Ways to Kill

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IMPACT x Nightline: Love, Money... and Murder? The Kouri Richins Trial

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IMPACT x Nightline: Britney Spears: Chasing Freedom

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IMPACT x Nightline: Hated on the Hills: Spencer Pratt Rewritten

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IMPACT x Nightline: The Widow and the Wiretap

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IMPACT x Nightline: The Prince, The Predator & The Arrest

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IMPACT x Nightline: America’s Next Top Model: 20 Years Later

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IMPACT x Nightline: Piper Rockelle: Barely Legal

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IMPACT x Nightline: The Perfect Couple: Inside the Ohio Murders

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IMPACT x Nightline: End it Like Beckham

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IMPACT x Nightline: Kill Code: Black Dahlia & Zodiac - Two Cases, One Killer?

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IMPACT x Nightline: Never See You Again

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IMPACT x Nightline: The Last Straw: Solving Theresa Fusco’s Murder

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IMPACT x Nightline: Under His Spell

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IMPACT x Nightline: Finding the Louvre Jewels

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IMPACT x Nightline: Making of a Murdaugh

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IMPACT x Nightline: Back From the Dead

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IMPACT x Nightline: Burning Man: Death in the Desert

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IMPACT x Nightline: Evil: Manson Killers Freed?

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IMPACT x Nightline: The Dark Shot: Counterfeit Weight Loss Drugs

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IMPACT x Nightline: Truly Lionel Richie

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IMPACT x Nightline: Secrets of Sorority Rush

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IMPACT x Nightline: Ctrl Alt Kill: A Twisted Tale of Silicon Valley Whiz Kids Gone Wrong

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IMPACT x Nightline: The Chrisleys: Life After Lockup

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IMPACT x Nightline: Eric Dane Speaks: The Diane Sawyer Interview

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IMPACT x Nightline: It Started With a Scream: What Happened to Holly Bobo?

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IMPACT x Nightline: Inside the Kim Kardashian Heist

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IMPACT x Nightline: Diddy on Trial

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IMPACT x Nightline: Deadly Smile: The Happy Face Killer

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IMPACT x Nightline: Sex, Drugs & Fame: The Russell Brand Story

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IMPACT x Nightline: Secrets in the Snow: The Murder Retrial of Karen Read

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IMPACT x Nightline: Lori Vallow Daybell: The Doomsday Mom Murders

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IMPACT x Nightline: Tracy Anderson: Fitness, Fame and Hollywood

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IMPACT x Nightline: Selena: Beyond the Headlines

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IMPACT x Nightline: Confessions of a Child Bride: Courtney Stodden's Story

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IMPACT x Nightline: Denise Richards: Wilder Than Ever

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IMPACT x Nightline: Switched Before Birth

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IMPACT x Nightline: Surviving Slender Man

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IMPACT x Nightline: Little Miss Innocent Freed

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IMPACT x Nightline: What’s Happening with Wendy Williams?

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IMPACT x Nightline: Kendrick v. Drake: The Feud

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IMPACT x Nightline: Blake vs. Justin

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IMPACT x Nightline: Facelift: After Fillers?

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IMPACT x Nightline: Gilgo Beach Murders: A Serial Killer’s Secrets?

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IMPACT x Nightline: Elton John: Still Standing

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IMPACT x Nightline: What Happened to Karen Silkwood? The Lost Tapes

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IMPACT x Nightline: Cracks in the Crown: Miss Universe in Crisis?

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IMPACT x Nightline: Gone in 16 Minutes: Sinking of the Superyacht

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IMPACT x Nightline: Who Is The Delphi Killer?

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IMPACT x Nightline: Stealing Graceland

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IMPACT x Nightline: One Direction: Liam Payne's Final Days

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IMPACT x Nightline: Menendez Brothers: Monsters or Victims?

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IMPACT x Nightline: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

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IMPACT x Nightline: Behind The Blind Side - Tackling the Truth

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IMPACT x Nightline: Diddy: Drugs, Lies & Freak Offs

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IMPACT x Nightline: Killer Mom - The Case of Susan Smith

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IMPACT x Nightline: What Happened to Matthew Perry?

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IMPACT x Nightline: The Secrets of the 2x2 Church

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IMPACT x Nightline: Diddy’s Downfall

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IMPACT x Nightline: The Death of TikTok?

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IMPACT x Nightline: ANDREW TATE: Into the Manosphere

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IMPACT x Nightline: Inside the Met Gala

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IMPACT x Nightline: DANCE MOMS: Behind the Curtain

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IMPACT x Nightline: OnlyFans: Not Just Sex

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IMPACT x Nightline: Super-Fakes: The Shadow World of Counterfeit Purses

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IMPACT x Nightline: The Crown in Crisis

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IMPACT x Nightline: It's Beyoncé Country

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Truly Lionel Richie - Trailer

About this Show

IMPACT x Nightline: Truly Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie shares the love, loss and lessons that shaped him into the man he is today from The Commodores to global stardom. In a candid conversation with Robin Roberts, Richie reflects on his transformative six-decade career.

Talk & InterviewNews MagazineTV Series2025
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