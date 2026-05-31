Tip Toe

Leo Struthers and Clive Goss are neighbours in Manchester. Leo's gay and runs a bar on Canal Street, while Clive is a straight family man, with wife Marie and two sons, Saul and George. But when Leo gives Clive his spare key, their ordinary suburban world becomes a minefield of lies, prejudice and violence. George is slowly and secretly coming out of the closet, while his brother Saul charges for subscriptions for sex online. And when Clive starts working for Leo, tensions begin to rise, with Clive being fuelled by misinformation and conspiracies online. The warnings from fading activist Melba go unheard, as all the tensions of the modern world begin to descend upon the two houses, in a suburban thriller that challenges everything we hold dear. Over ten days, it's all heading for an almighty showdown on Calico Road, after which no one's life will ever be the same again.