This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
Your Honor
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
A respected judge's son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.
Criminal Minds
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Criminal Minds revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again.
The Promised Neverland
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Fifteen escaped from Grace Field House, finally getting a chance at freedom. Instead, the outside world is almost too cruel to face. But the search for better lives and a promise to save their family still trapped imbue the kids with strength and courage.
The Blacklist
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) has been one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives. Brokering shadowy deals for criminals across the globe, Red was known by many as "The Concierge of Crime."
True Blood
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
HBO hit drama series about a perky telepathic waitress (Anna Paquin) in a near-future in which vampires live among us.
The X-Files
TV14 • Drama, Cops & Detectives • TV Series (1993)
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2000)
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is a fast-paced drama about a team of forensic investigators trained to solve crimes by examining the evidence. They are on the case 24/7, scouring the scene, collecting the irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that will solve the mystery.
Lost
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
ABC's LOST explores the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island. The survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There's much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.
Banshee
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2013)
A recently paroled crook assumes the identity of a small town's new sheriff in this Cinemax action series from Alan Ball ('True Blood').
CSI: Miami
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
Inspired by the top-rated series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: Miami" is a drama that follows a South Florida team of forensic investigators who use both cutting-edge scientific methods and old-fashioned police work to solve crimes. Horatio Caine, a former homicide detective, heads a group of investigators who work crimes amid the steamy tropical surroundings and cultural crossroads of Miami. His team includes Calleigh Duquesne, a bilingual Southern beauty with a specialty in ballistics; Eric Delko, an underwater recovery expert who knows all the twists and turns of the Florida waterways, and Ryan Wolfe, a former patrol officer who specializes in blood and trace evidence. Rounding out the team is Natalia Boa Vista, the enigmatic DNA specialist and helping Horatio with cases is Det. Frank Tripp, a tough yet thorough police officer. The newest addition to the team is crime scene photographer Walter Simmons who uses his analytical skills to help Horatio in solving criminal puzzles. Together, these investigators collect and analyze the evidence to solve the crimes and to avenge those who cannot speak for themselves - the victims.
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Two years after the raid on Anteiku, the CCG selects Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they'll walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat.
Killing Eve
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down; the two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.
Blindspot
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2015)
A vast international plot explodes when a beautiful Jane Doe is discovered naked in Times Square, completely covered in mysterious, intricate tattoos with no memory of who she is or how she got there. But there's one tattoo that is impossible to miss: the name of FBI agent Kurt Weller, emblazoned across her back. "Jane," Agent Weller and the rest of the FBI quickly realize that each mark on her body is a crime to solve, leading them closer to the truth about her identity and the mysteries to be revealed. From Executive Producer Greg Berlanti ("The Mysteries of Laura," "The Flash," "Arrow").
Homeland
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2011)
HOMELAND is an edge-of-your-seat sensation. CIA officer Carrie Mathison is volatile and unpredictable. With the help of her mentor Saul Berenson, she fearlessly risks everything, including her sanity, at every turn.
The Purge
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Once a year, any and all crime – including murder – is legal in America for a period of 12 hours.
Revenge
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2011)
Emily Thorne (Emily Van Camp) is new to the Hamptons. She's met some of her wealthy neighbors, has made a few new friends and seemingly blends into the town. But something is a little odd about a young girl living in a wealthy town all on her own, and the truth is that Emily isn't exactly new to the neighborhood. In fact, this was once her old neighborhood, until something bad happened that ruined her family and their reputation. Now Emily is back, and she's returned to right some of those wrongs in the best way she knows how – with a vengeance.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.
30 Coins
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2020)
From Alex de la Iglesia comes this bone-chilling horror series starring Eduard Fernandez as a priest who is exiled to a small Spanish town.
Numb3rs
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Rob Morrow ("Northern Exposure"), David Krumholtz ("Ray"), Judd Hirsch (“Taxi”) and Peter MacNicol (“Ally McBeal”) star in the drama series, NUMB3RS. Inspired by actual events, the drama follows an FBI agent who recruits his mathematical genius brother to help the Bureau solve a wide range of challenging crimes in Los Angeles.
The Twilight Zone
TVPG • Classics, Fantasy • TV Series (1959)
Rod Serling's seminal anthology series focused on ordinary folks who suddenly found themselves in extraordinary, usually supernatural, situations.
Treadstone
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Sleeper agents across the globe are mysteriously "awakened" to resume deadly missions.
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2020)
1938 Los Angeles is a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega and his partner Lewis Michener become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.
The Strain
TVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
The Strain is a high concept thriller that tells the story of Dr. Ephraim Goodweather, the head of the Center for Disease Control Canary Team in New York City. He and his team are called upon to investigate a mysterious viral outbreak with hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism. As the strain spreads, Eph, his team, and an assembly of everyday New Yorkers wage war for the fate of humanity itself.
Co-Creators, Executive Producers and Writers Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan co-wrote the pilot script for The Strain, which was directed by del Toro. Emmy® Award winning Writer and Producer Carlton Cuse serves as Executive Producer/Showrunner and Writer. Gary Ungar also serves as Executive Producer. An FX Networks Original Series.
Underground
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2016)
An unflinching story of plantation slaves that band together for the fight of their lives--for their families, their future and their freedom.
Preacher
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2016)
AMC's Preacher is a supernatural, twisted and darkly comedic drama that follows a West Texas preacher, Jesse Custer, his badass ex-girlfriend, Tulip and an Irish vagabond named Cassidy.
The Shield
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
Breaking the conventional formula of the cop genre, THE SHIELD plays out in a tough, morally ambiguous world in which the line between good and bad is crossed every day. It focuses on the tension between a group of corrupt but effective cops led by Detective Vic Mackey, a captain with the burden of bringing them down as well as reducing crime in her district, and a City Councilman out for his own political gain.
Death Note
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects and he's bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and now Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But when criminals begin dropping dead, the authorities send the legendary detective L to track down the killer. With L hot on his heels, will Light lose sight of his noble goal...or his life?
The Rook
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
When a woman wakes up surrounded by dead bodies with her memory erased, she must uncover her mysterious past to learn the truth.
Penny Dreadful
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Some of literature's most terrifying characters, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and iconic figures from the novel Dracula are lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. Penny Dreadful is a frightening psychological thriller that weaves together these classic horror origin stories into a new adult drama.
Good Behavior
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Letty Raines is a thief and con artist whose life is always one wrong turn, one bad decision, from implosion. Which is just how she likes it. Fresh out of prison, she's attempting to stay afloat. But when she overhears a hit man being hired to kill a man's wife, she sets out to derail the job, sending her on a wild collision course with the charming killer, and entangling them in a dangerous, seductive relationship.
Rig 45
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2018)
A damage regulator from Benthos Oil is sent out to Rig 45 two days before Christmas to investigate a fatality, which may not be an accident.
Flashpoint
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2009)
The Strategic Response Unit is a team of cops like no other – they’re the elite, the blueblood of the force. High risk is their business and life-and-death stakes are their world. The SRU team is also unique; they rescue hostages, bust gangs, defuse bombs, climb buildings, see through walls and talk down suicidal teens. It takes years on the street, intense physical conditioning and elite marksmanship to qualify for the SRU. They have to prove that they’re at the top of their game on a daily basis because if they’re not, there are hundreds of others willing to step in and take their place. The team uses state-of-the-art equipment – sniper rifles, snake-cameras, robots, flash-bangs, night-vision and tasers. But beyond all of the cool gadgetry, the most important weapons in their arsenal are human intuition, a gift for words and their ability to read emotion. Each team member is uniquely trained in negotiating, profiling and getting inside a subject’s head. They stand out because of the rare balance between lethal hardware and people skills: pure muscle and pure intuition. They’re the envy of law enforcement everywhere. The stakes are always high in Flashpoint – only here, the lives of the men and women on the team are also always on the line. That’s the nature of the job. The SRU may be heroes, but they are also human. At the end of the day, they each go home haunted by what they’ve seen, by what they’ve had to do – pursued by new demons which they cram into already bulging closets. They lock down emotion and they second-guess decisions made in the heat of the moment. These individuals are constant witnesses to the extremes of human distress. Not everyone is cut out for this. If you’re a cop, you’re three times more likely to kill yourself than to be killed by a bad guy.
Angel
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Joss Whedon, the creator and executive producer of the international hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, combines supernatural adventure and dark humor in this next chapter of the Buffy mythology. Just as Whedon and executive producer David Greenwalt brought the monsters of adolescence to life with Buffy, this one-hour series explores the twists and turns of early adulthood with the same irony and wit.
A centuries-old vampire cursed with a conscience, Angel left the small California town of Sunnydale and the only woman he ever loved to take up residence in Los Angeles, the City of Angels. Between pervasive evil and countless temptations lurking beneath the city's glittery facade, L.A. has proven to be the ideal address for a fallen vampire looking to save a few lost souls and, in turn, perhaps redeem his own.
Salem
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
As the wife of a wealthy but ailing town elder, Mary Sibley (Janet Montgomery) holds the distinction of being the most powerful sorceress in 1692 Salem. Ruthless yet vulnerable, Mary leans on her ageless accomplice Tituba (Ashley Madekwe) to help advance her supernatural agenda – but Mary's world is turned upside down when John Alden (Shane West), her long lost love, finally returns home from years at war and starts asking questions that threaten to expose Mary's darkest secrets.
Top of the Lake
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
This powerful and haunting story from Oscar winning writer/director Jane Campion follows the story of a detective (Elisabeth Moss) who investigates the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant daughter of a local drug lord.
Chance
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2016)
Based on Kem Nunn’s novel, Chance is described as a provocative psychological thriller that focuses on Eldon Chance (Laurie), a San Francisco-based forensic neuropsychiatrist who reluctantly gets sucked into a violent and dangerous world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness. After an ill-advised decision regarding an alluring patient who may or may not be struggling with a multiple personality disorder, Chance finds himself in the crosshairs of her abusive spouse, who also happens to be a ruthless police detective. In over his head, Chance’s descent into the city’s shadowy underbelly, all while navigating the waters of a contentious divorce and the tribulations of his teenage daughter, soon spirals into an ever deepening exploration of one of mankind’s final frontiers — the shadowy, undiscovered country of the human mind.
Timeless
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2016)
This high-octane drama follows an unlikely trio who travel through time to battle a master criminal intent on altering the fabric of human history with potentially catastrophic results.
The Future Diary
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2011)
One day, Yukiteru discovers that his cell phone "diary" can now tell him the events of the future. The problem is, eleven others also have similar diaries, and only one can win this Survival Game. The winner becomes a god. The losers: DEAD END.
Devs
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
In Devs, an FX limited series, a young software engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secret development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.
Devs stars Sonoya Mizuno as “Lily Chan;” Nick Offerman as “Forest,” the CEO of Amaya; Jin Ha as “Jamie,” Lily’s former boyfriend; Karl Glusman as “Sergei,” Lily’s boyfriend; Zach Grenier as “Kenton,” Amaya’s Head of Security; Stephen McKinley Henderson as “Stewart,” one of the top minds working in Amaya’s secret development division; Cailee Spaeny as the young, brilliant “Lyndon;” and Alison Pill as “Katie,” the gifted quantum physicist and second in command at Amaya.
Alex Garland writes, directs and serves as executive producer of Devs along with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch. The series is produced by FX Productions.
Blood Runs Cold
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
The stories of people who go to unimaginable lengths to solve the crimes that claimed the lives of their loved ones.
Scream Queens
TV14 • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
SCREAM QUEENS is a new genre-bending comedy-horror anthology series. The series, produced by 20th Century Fox Television, is from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Dante Di Loreto, the executive producers of GLEE and “American Horror Story.” The first installment in the new anthology series revolves around a college campus which is rocked by a series of murders.
Psychic Kids
TVPG • Reality, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Ten years ago, "Psychic Kids" chronicled the journeys of children who were learning to control their extraordinary abilities – and it changed their lives
Legends
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
A deep-cover operative named Martin Odum has an uncanny ability to transform himself into a different person for each job. But his own identity comes into question when a mysterious stranger suggests that Martin isn't who he thinks he is.
Halfworlds
TVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Delve into the underworld of mythological demons that inhabit the back alleys of Jakarta in this series.
The Terror
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2018)
The Terror is an anthology series exploring historical speculative fiction based on true events.
The Exorcist
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
A family gets entangled with the Catholic Church when it suspects a demonic presence in its home.
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
Welcome to the world of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency; a trippy mystery that thrusts a reluctant sidekick into the bizarre world of an unconventional detective who believes in the interconnectedness of all things.
NEXT
TV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2020)
Silicon Valley pioneer Paul LeBlanc discovers that one of his own creations -- a powerful A.I. called NEXT -- might spell doom for humankind, so he tries to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his own brother, leaving him with nothing but mounting dread about the fate of the world. When a series of unsettling tech mishaps points to a potential worldwide crisis, LeBlanc joins forces with Special Agent Shea Salazar, whose strict moral code and sense of duty have earned her the respect of her team. Now, LeBlanc and Salazar are the only ones standing in the way of a potential global catastrophe, fighting an emergent super intelligence that, instead of launching missiles, will deploy the immense knowledge it has gleaned from the data to recruit allies, turn people against each other and eliminate obstacles to its own survival and growth.
The Pillars of the Earth
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2010)
Emerging from the war-torn shadows of England’s Dark Ages, an idealistic mason sets out on a quest of erecting a glorious Cathedral.
Hannibal
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
One of the most fascinating literary characters comes to life on television for the first time: psychiatrist-turned-serial-killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter. In this drama from Bryan Fuller ("Pushing Daisies," "Heroes"), based on the characters from Thomas Harris' classic novels, we see where this incredible story began.
Damien
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2016)
Damien, is a follow-up to the classic horror film, The Omen. The show follows the adult life of Damien Thorn, the mysterious child from the 1976 motion picture, who has grown up seemingly unaware of the satanic forces around him. Haunted by his past, Damien must now come to terms with his true destiny - that he is the Antichrist.
Paradox
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2009)
Detective Inspector Rebecca Flint meets space scientist Dr Christian King when a series of images are transmitted from space into his laboratory. The team races against time to put together the clues and try to prevent almost certain tragedy.
The Girlfriend Experience
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2016)
A Chicago law-school student's life takes a dramatic turn when a classmate introduces her to the world of transactional relationships.
Apple Tree Yard
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
What could have brought a pathologically law-abiding eminent geneticist into the dock at the Old Bailey on charges of complicity in a violent crime? More importantly, could this case lead to a highly compromising lie being exposed? Apple Tree Yard is a stunning psychological thriller about a respected female scientist and the single irrational act that leads to her standing trial for murder.
Hackerville
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
A cyber-crimes investigator is sent back to her hometown to track down a brilliant hacker in this series.
Prey
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Prey is a high-octane drama about men on the run and the hard-working detective tasked with finding them. Detective Sergeant Susan Reinhardt is called to the case to track down the suspect and find the truth.
The Pact (aka Pakt)
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
An investigative journalist stumbles into a twisted web of death and deceit when he looks into a series of suicides.
Intruders
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2014)
Based on Michael Marshall Smith's novel and written by Glen Morgan, Intruders is a paranormal thriller starring Mira Sorvino, John Simm, and James Frain about a secret society devoted to chasing immortality by seeking refuge in the bodies of others.
The Fades
TV14 • Teen, Fantasy • TV Series (2011)
Seventeen-year-old Paul is haunted by apocalyptic dreams. Worse still, Paul is starting to see the Fades, spirits of the dead, all around him. The fate of humanity now rests in his hands.
Afterlost
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
The entire population of a city disappeared--vanished without a trace. Yuki, the sole survivor, joins Takuya, a contract courier, on a perilous journey to find answers within the newly named ghost town "Lost".
Baghdad Central
TV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2020)
Baghdad 2003; Saddam Hussein has been thrown out of power and US-led Coalition forces now occupy Iraq. Muhsin Al-Khafaji, a care-worn but resilient ex-Iraqi Police Inspector no longer recognizes the country that surrounds him. When his eldest and recently estranged daughter, Sawsan, goes missing he makes it his sole aim to track her down and bring her home.
Deutschland 89
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2020)
As Germany reinvents itself for the fourth time in the 20th century, Martin Rauch finds himself in limbo during the peaceful revolution around him; both the existence of their organization and future of his country left uncertain.
Clique
TV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Soulmates Georgia and Holly are at the university of Edinburgh. Georgia falls into an elite clique of alpha-girls and a world of lavish parties and seduction. Holly tries saving Georgia in this world full of sordid corruption and compromise.
Midnight Sun
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
The brutal murder of a French citizen sees French homicide investigator Kahina Zadi (Leïla Bekhti) go to Kiruna, Sweden. Together with Rutger Burlin (Peter Stormare) she begins an investigation that soon takes on staggering proportions.
Real Humans
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2012)
Science has created a robot that looks like a human being and is considered a perfect substitute.
Dante's Cove (2005)
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The sexy, young residents of a peaceful beachside town are plunged into a world of intrigue, secrets and shifting romantic ties when their town's sinister, supernatural past comes alive.
Deutschland 83
Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2015)
Deutschland 83 follows Martin Rauch, a young spy caught between two worlds, who is sent by the East German Intelligence Service (the HVA) to discover NATO’s military intentions. Set against a backdrop of fervent political feeling and the threat of nuclear war, Martin must leave everything he knows for a new life undercover in the West. But nothing and no one is as they seem. Every friend is a potential enemy; every enemy a possible asset. And the stakes couldn’t be higher. Deutschland 83 is the first German-language series to be broadcast on an American network – with wall-to-wall critical acclaim from the US press.
Bad Banks
TV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2018)
After being wrongly fired from Crédit International, a prestigious Investment bank in Luxembourg, Jana Liekam, a talented young investment banker, is offered a dream-job in Frankfurt under the supervision of prominent Gabriel Fenger, Head of Investment Banking at Deutsche Invest. Suddenly, Jana not only had to give up her job, but also leave her boyfriend and his 5-year-old daughter behind. While Jana quickly manages to impress Fenger and his team with her passion and ambition, she realizes only too late that Christelle Leblanc, her former boss at Crédit International, has secretly been pulling the strings and manipulating Jana to her own advantage. Soon, Jana finds herself torn between her new obligations and Leblanc’s relentless blackmail…will she and her career survive this merciless powerplay?
Below the Surface
Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
15 innocent people are held hostage underground in a subway train.
