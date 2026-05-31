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Thriller TV

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Tip ToeTip Toe
Leo Struthers and Clive Goss are neighbours in Manchester. Leo's gay and runs a bar on Canal Street, while Clive is a straight family man, with wife Marie and two sons, Saul and George. But when Leo gives Clive his spare key, their ordinary suburban world becomes a minefield of lies, prejudice and violence. George is slowly and secretly coming out of the closet, while his brother Saul charges for subscriptions for sex online. And when Clive starts working for Leo, tensions begin to rise, with Clive being fuelled by misinformation and conspiracies online. The warnings from fading activist Melba go unheard, as all the tensions of the modern world begin to descend upon the two houses, in a suburban thriller that challenges everything we hold dear. Over ten days, it's all heading for an almighty showdown on Calico Road, after which no one's life will ever be the same again.
Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Deep RevengeDeep Revenge
Pregnant and seemingly happy, Nozomi survives an accident but spends four years in a coma. She awakens to find that her child was stillborn and her husband has remarried. After learning that the accident was actually a murder plot, she takes on a new identity and infiltrates her ex-husband's home as a housekeeper to seek revenge.
TV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2026)
PaoloPaolo
Paolo lives a simple yet fulfilling life in a small provincial town, moving pianos by day and planning a wedding with his fiancée Winnie in his spare time. After a chance encounter, Paolo finds himself attending a campaign event for his former classmate Téophane Tolbiac, an ambitious and magnetic local politician on the rise. But what begins as a commitment to Téophane’s campaign soon spirals as Paolo’s world is upended by his all-consuming desire to be part of the hopeful mayor’s inner circle. A gritty and spellbinding thriller, Paolo is an unflinching look at how easily the lines can blur between admiration and obsession.
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2026)
City Of BloodCity Of Blood
Berlin — a city-state on the brink. Crime shapes everyday life in a world destroyed by climate change. While a privileged few live beneath a fully climate-controlled dome, the rest of the city sinks into corruption and violence. The sisters Bea and Phoebe were separated as children by a twist of fate. Bea, chronically ill, grows up sheltered with her adoptive mother, while Phoebe fights for survival on the streets of Berlin. When their worlds collide again on the eve of pivotal elections, they uncover a terrifying truth: Vampires control organized crime and are determined to seize political power. Blood has become the city's true currency. Caught between rival forces, Bea and Phoebe must confront the ultimate question: Who poses the greater threat — humans or vampires?
TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
The Ex-WifeThe Ex-Wife
Tasha is happily married to her husband Jack and enjoying being a new mother. However, her life is disrupted when Jen, her husband's ex-wife, refuses to leave them alone.
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
The Couple Next Door
A young couple develop a fast friendship with their new neighbors when they move to an idyllic suburb; but the relationship soon takes some unexpected and sinister turns.
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
Popular
BansheeTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2013)
LionessTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2023)
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1999)
FuriousTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Criminal MindsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The ShardsTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
City Of BloodTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
The X-FilesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
The Agency: Central IntelligenceTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
RevengeTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
The Couple Next DoorTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
Once Upon a TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Mayor of KingstownTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2021)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
True BloodTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Your HonorTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Scream QueensTV14 • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
CSI: Crime Scene InvestigationTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2000)
ColdwaterTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
CSI: MiamiTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
How to Get Away With MurderTV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
The Old ManTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2022)
CSI: New YorkTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Alien: EarthTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
SnowpiercerTVMA • Thriller, Action • TV Series (2020)
SweetpeaTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
SurrealEstateTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The StrainTVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
ChanceTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2016)
The ShieldTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
HomelandTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
SalemTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Made in KoreaTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Death NoteTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Class of '09TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Common Side EffectsTVMA • Comedy, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
The GuestTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Stephen King's Rose RedTV14 • Thriller, Horror • TV Series (2002)
The PatientTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Penny DreadfulTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2014)
Blood Runs ColdTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Tyler Perry's The OvalTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
The ClearingThriller, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Red Eye (UK)TV14 • International, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Killing EveTVMA • British, Thriller • TV Series (2018)
Watching YouThriller, Drama • TV Series (2025)
The Stolen GirlTV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
Death and Other DetailsDrama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Fellow TravelersTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2023)
The VeilTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Top of the LakeTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2013)
LutherTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
The JettyDrama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
A Murder at the End of the WorldTVMA • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2023)
The HusbandTV14 • International, Thriller • TV Series (2026)
Paris Has FallenTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2024)
The Other Black GirlTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
DevsTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2020)
MalpracticeDrama, Medical • TV Series (2025)
Trending Thriller
Once Upon a TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
True BloodTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
CSI: Crime Scene InvestigationTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2000)
HomelandTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
How to Get Away With MurderTV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
The Old ManTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2022)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
SurrealEstateTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
CSI: MiamiTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
CSI: New YorkTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
SalemTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Scream QueensTV14 • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
Stephen King's Rose RedTV14 • Thriller, Horror • TV Series (2002)
SnowpiercerTVMA • Thriller, Action • TV Series (2020)
The StrainTVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
ChanceTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2016)
The ShieldTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
Red Eye (UK)TV14 • International, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Made in KoreaTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Tyler Perry's The OvalTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Alien: EarthTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
Top of the LakeTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2013)
The ClearingThriller, Crime • TV Series (2023)
LutherTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
The SympathizerTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2024)
The Stolen GirlTV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
TempestInternational, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
Lost en EspañolTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
Watching YouThriller, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Frequently Binged Thriller
The Couple Next DoorTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
Your HonorTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Scream QueensTV14 • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
CSI: MiamiTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
SalemTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
SweetpeaTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
The StrainTVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
ChanceTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2016)
The ShieldTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
SurrealEstateTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Death NoteTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Class of '09TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Blood Runs ColdTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Penny DreadfulTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2014)
The ClearingThriller, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Tyler Perry's The OvalTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Killing EveTVMA • British, Thriller • TV Series (2018)
LutherTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Top of the LakeTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2013)
DevsTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2020)
Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works]TV14 • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Apple Tree YardTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
HelixTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2013)
Platinum EndFantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2021)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Rules of the GameThriller, Horror • TV Series (2022)
IntrudersTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2014)
GannibalTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Big Mouth (Eng)International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Big MouthInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Tengoku DaimakyoInternational, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
Justified en EspañolTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Connect (Eng)TVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
The World Ends with You The AnimationThriller, Action • TV Series (2021)
ConnectTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
Lost en EspañolTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
Grid (Eng)TV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Pandora: Beneath the ParadiseTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
My Family (Eng)International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Damages en EspañolTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2009)
Most Liked Thriller
Alien: EarthTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
Watching YouThriller, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Red Eye (UK)TV14 • International, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Death NoteTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2006)
The Stolen GirlTV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
Stephen King's Rose RedTV14 • Thriller, Horror • TV Series (2002)
The PatientTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2022)
SurrealEstateTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
The VeilTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Death and Other DetailsDrama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
A-Z
#BringBackAliceTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
30 CoinsTVMA • International, Spanish • TV Series (2021)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
The Agency: Central IntelligenceTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Alien: EarthTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Apple Tree YardTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
AtomicDrama, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
BansheeTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Big MouthInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Big Mouth (Eng)International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Blood FreeTVPG • International, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Blood Free (Eng Dub)International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Blood Runs ColdTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
BreakdownTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
ChanceTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2016)
City Of BloodTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
Class of '09TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2023)
The ClearingThriller, Crime • TV Series (2023)
ColdwaterTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Common Side EffectsTVMA • Comedy, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
The ConfidanteTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2024)
ConnectTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
Connect (Eng)TVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
The ConvictTVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The Couple Next DoorTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
Criminal MindsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
CSI: Crime Scene InvestigationTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2000)
CSI: MiamiTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
CSI: New YorkTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Damages en EspañolTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2009)
Hija del fuego: La venganza de la bastardaTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Death and Other DetailsDrama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Death NoteTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2006)
A Decent ManTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
Deep RevengeTV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2026)
Despedida De SolteroThriller, Spanish • TV Series (2024)
DevsTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2020)
The Disappearance of Kimmy DioreDrama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Doppelganger. The DoubleTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
The Eastern GateTVMA • Thriller, Military & War • TV Series (2025)
El Mantequilla: Maestro de la estafaInternational, Latino • TV Series (2023)
The Ex-WifeTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works]TV14 • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Fellow TravelersTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2023)
The Flight AttendantTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2020)
FolkloreTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Fringe en EspañolDrama, Spanish • TV Series
Full CircleTVMA • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
FuriousTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Gangnam B-sideInternational, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Gangnam B-Side (Eng Dub)TVMA • Thriller, Crime • TV Series (2024)
GannibalTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
GARCIA!TVMA • Action and Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Ghosts of BeirutTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
The Girl BeforeTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
Gold LandTVMA • Drama, International • TV Series
Gold Land (Eng Dub)TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series
GomorrahTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Grid (Eng)TV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
The GuestTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2025)
The HeadTVMA • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2021)
HeavenTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
HelixTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2013)
HomelandTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
How to Get Away With MurderTV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)

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