A college professor and a team of psychics investigate an old abandoned house at the request of the man who has inherited it. Hoping to explain some of the mysterious deaths and disappearances on the property, the psychics stay in the mansion, but unleash a terrifying force that threatens to destroy them all.more
A college professor and a team of psychics investigate an old aba...More
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A college professor and a team of psychics investigate an old abandoned house at the request of the man who has inherited it. Hoping to explain some of the mysterious deaths and disappearances on the property, the psychics stay in the mansion, but unleash a terrifying force that threatens to destroy them all.
About this Show
Stephen King's Rose Red
A college professor and a team of psychics investigate an old abandoned house at the request of the man who has inherited it. Hoping to explain some of the mysterious deaths and disappearances on the property, the psychics stay in the mansion, but unleash a terrifying force that threatens to destroy them all.