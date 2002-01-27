1 season available (3 episodes)

Stephen King's Rose Red

A college professor and a team of psychics investigate an old abandoned house at the request of the man who has inherited it. Hoping to explain some of the mysterious deaths and disappearances on the property, the psychics stay in the mansion, but unleash a terrifying force that threatens to destroy them all.more

A college professor and a team of psychics investigate an old aba...More

Starring: Nancy TravisMatt KeeslarKimberly J. Brown

TV14ThrillerHorrorTV Series2002

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*

*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.

Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*

*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.

GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Stephen King's Rose Red

A college professor and a team of psychics investigate an old abandoned house at the request of the man who has inherited it. Hoping to explain some of the mysterious deaths and disappearances on the property, the psychics stay in the mansion, but unleash a terrifying force that threatens to destroy them all.

Starring: Nancy TravisMatt KeeslarKimberly J. BrownDavid DukesMelanie Lynskey

TV14ThrillerHorrorTV Series2002

You May Also Like

Stephen King's Storm of the CenturyHorror • TV Series (1999)
No One Will Save YouPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
House of DarknessR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Would You RatherNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2012)
WoundsR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
The VigilPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
The Friendship GameNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Scary Stories to Tell in the DarkPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
MalignantR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2021)
The BodyTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Rules of the GameThriller, Horror • TV Series (2022)
Evil DeadR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2013)
Among the ShadowsThriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
The InhabitantNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
School SpiritTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
*Price will increase to $17.99/month on 10/12/2023.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.