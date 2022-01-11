1 season available (4 episodes)

Rules of the GameRules of the Game

Sam is ruthless, abrasive, and her willingness to play along with the boys means she’s climbed to the top of the ladder at sportswear company Fly. As COO, it’s a view she’s comfortable with. Maya, the newly hired HR Director, has a very different perspective. She and Sam clash from their very first meeting, and when Maya begins to unpick the toxic culture of the workplace, dark secrets begin to emerge. Soon both she and Sam are asking questions about a young female employee, Amy, who died in mysterious circumstances after a company party some years ago.more

Sam is ruthless, abrasive, and her willingness to play along with...More

Starring: Maxine PeakeRakhee ThakrarSusan Wokoma

ThrillerHorrorTV Series2022
  • hd

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About this Show

Rules of the Game

Sam is ruthless, abrasive, and her willingness to play along with the boys means she’s climbed to the top of the ladder at sportswear company Fly. As COO, it’s a view she’s comfortable with. Maya, the newly hired HR Director, has a very different perspective. She and Sam clash from their very first meeting, and when Maya begins to unpick the toxic culture of the workplace, dark secrets begin to emerge. Soon both she and Sam are asking questions about a young female employee, Amy, who died in mysterious circumstances after a company party some years ago.

Starring: Maxine PeakeRakhee ThakrarSusan WokomaAlison SteadmanBen Batt

ThrillerHorrorTV Series2022
  • hd

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