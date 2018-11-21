Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan). Between personal obligations and training for his next fight, he is up against the challenge of his life
Rocketman
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2019)
The story of Elton John's life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.
Primal
R • Action • Movie (2019)
A big-game hunter for zoos books passage on a Greek shipping freighter with a fresh haul of exotic and deadly animals from the Amazon.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic proportions.
Twilight
PG-13 • Teen, Supernatural • Movie (2008)
When teenager Bella Swan falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen, she becomes the target of a group of hostile vampires.
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
When Apollo 11 landed the Moon in 1969, the government discovered an alien spacecraft with technology it kept secret from the Autobots. Presented by FXM
Top Gun
PG • Military & War, Action • Movie (1986)
Devil-may-care navy pilot Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is sent to Miramar Naval Air Station for advanced training. Here he vies with Tom Kasansky (Val Kilmer) for the coveted "Top Gun" award.
I, Tonya
R • Biography, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Based on the unbelievable but true events, I, Tonya is a dark comedic tale of American figure skater, Tonya Harding, and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history.
Die Hard
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1988)
Super cop Bruce Willis battles terrorists inside a Los Angeles skyscraper in this action classic.
Spider-Man
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2002)
A spider bite transforms a nerdy teen into a web-slinging superhero in this spectacular adaptation of the landmark comic book.
The Amazing Spider-Man
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Abandoned by his parents and raised by an aunt and uncle, teenager Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), AKA Spider-Man, is trying to sort out who he is and exactly what his feelings are for his first crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone).
