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Drama Movies

Action Dramas Movies
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity CastleDemon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Tanjiro Kamado and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps find themselves in an epic battle at Infinity Castle.
R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
HypnoticHypnotic
Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke instead finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole investigating a series of reality-bending crimes where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world. Aided by Diana Cruz, an unnervingly gifted psychic, Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by a lethal specter - the one man he believes holds the key to finding the missing girl - only to discover more than he ever bargained for.
R • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Accountant 2The Accountant 2
Christian Wolff has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to "find the accountant," Wolff must recruit his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax, to help solve the case. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Medina, they uncover a deadly conspiracy and become targets of a ruthless network of killers. Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda and J.K. Simmons star in this smart action-thriller from director Gavin O'Connor and writer Bill Dubuque.
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Desert WarriorDesert Warrior
Defying a ruthless emperor, a princess flees into the Arabian desert, hunted by mercenaries. Forged into a warrior and aided by a legendary bandit, she unites warring tribes for a last stand that will change history.
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
ElevationElevation
Three years after an invasion of creatures decimated humanity, the only place still safe is in the mountains above 8,000 feet. But to save the life of his son, a determined father must venture below "The Line" with help from two women — one of whom may hold the key to saving the human race.
R • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
Beast
After years away from the cage, a once-feared MMA champion is pulled back in for the fight of his life when his younger brother is put in danger. Reuniting with the trainer who once made him a legend, he commits to one final showdown against the reigning title-holder: a brutal fighter determined to dismantle the ex-champ's legacy in front of the world. Pushed to his breaking point, the contender's stakes are simple: win, or lose everything he's built.
Drama, Action • Movie (2026)
SnowpiercerSnowpiercer
After a failed global-warming experiment, a post-apocalyptic Ice Age has killed off nearly all life on the planet.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Land Of BadLand Of Bad
When a Delta Force team is ambushed in enemy territory, their only hope lies with an Air Force drone pilot (Russell Crowe) to guide them through a brutal 48-hour battle for survival.
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Jurassic WorldJurassic World
The genetically spawned dinosaurs of 'Jurassic World' escape and wreak havoc on the park's terrified visitors in this blockbuster sequel.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
El secreto de sus ojosEl secreto de sus ojos
Benjamín Espósito es oficial de un juzgado de instrucción en Buenos Aires recién retirado. Obsesionado por un brutal asesinato ocurrido veinticinco años antes, en 1974, decide escribir una novela sobre el caso, del cual fue testigo y protagonista. Reviviendo el pasado, viene también a su memoria el recuerdo de una mujer, a quien ha amado en silencio durante todos esos años.
R • International, Latino • Movie (2009)
The Incredible HulkThe Incredible Hulk
The mean, green superhero is back--and he needs more anger-management lessons than ever in this explosive film starring Edward Norton.
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
They FightThey Fight
A reformed ex-con, Walt Manigan, comes home to Southeast D.C. in search of reclaiming his soul. He chases redemption but he must return to the one place he swore he’d never set foot in again—a crumbling boxing gym clinging to life under the watchful eye of his old mentor, Slim. Inside, a ragtag trio of young fighters—Quincey, Peanut, and Twin —battle their loss of innocence and coming of age with nothing but grit and gloves. As Walt is pulled back into a world he tried to escape, he realizes his toughest fight was never in the ring.
TVMA • Sports, Drama • Movie (2026)
The PledgeThe Pledge
Jack Nicholson plays a cop who carries his promise to find a child's killer into his retirement in this drama directed by Sean Penn.
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2001)
ThorThor
The powerful but arrogant god Thor is cast out of Asgard to live amongst humans in Midgard (Earth), where he soon becomes one of their finest defenders.
PG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Marvel Studios' The AvengersMarvel Studios' The Avengers
When Loki and his army threaten to subjugate Earth, Nick Fury, director of the international peacekeeping agency known as S.H.I.E.L.D., assembles a team to pull the world back from the brink of disaster.
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The landmark Skywalker saga comes to a conclusion.
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Star Wars: The Last JediStar Wars: The Last Jedi
The Star Wars saga unlocks mysteries of the Force.
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
Young OnesYoung Ones
In a post-apocalyptic future when water has become the world’s most precious resource, those hardened few left alive must do whatever it takes to survive. Done with fighting off raiders to protect what little he has, Ernest Holm (Michael Shannon) makes a play to bring a water pipeline to his family’s land… but when betrayal comes from those closest to him, it sets off a vicious chain cycle of greed, murder and revenge.
R • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2014)
The King's ManThe King's Man
One man races against time to stop a group of tyrants and criminal masterminds plotting a world war.
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2021)
Dust BunnyDust Bunny
In visionary creator Bryan Fuller's (Hannibal, Pushing Daisies) fantastical and wickedly inventive feature directorial debut, a 10-year-old girl joins forces with her hit man neighbor to confront each other's monsters. Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Sophie Sloan, and Sigourney Weaver.
R • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (2025)
The Voice of Hind RajabThe Voice of Hind Rajab
January 29, 2024. Red Crescent volunteers receive an emergency call. A 5-year old girl is trapped under fire in Gaza. While trying to keep her on the line, they do everything they can to get an ambulance to her.
Not Rated • Drama • Movie (2025)
King IvoryKing Ivory
Work hits too close to home for a drug cop when his son becomes an addict. He makes it his mission to take down those responsible, including the Mexican cartel, Indian Brotherhood War Chief, and the local Irish Mob.
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
It Was Just an AccidentIt Was Just an Accident
An unassuming mechanic has a chance encounter with a man he suspects to be his former sadistic jailhouse captor. Panicked, he kidnaps the presumed captor and rounds up a few of his fellow ex-prisoners to try and confirm the man's identity.
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The RevenantThe Revenant
Leonardo DiCaprio won the 2015 Best Actor Oscar® for his riveting performance as frontiersman Hugh Glass in this epic tale of survival.
R • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
To Catch a KillerTo Catch a Killer
Baltimore. New Year’s Eve. A talented but troubled police officer (Shailene Woodley) is recruited by the FBI’s chief investigator (Ben Mendelsohn) to help profile and track down a disturbed individual terrorizing the city.
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Ritual KillerThe Ritual Killer
A detective (Hauser) hunts an international murderer committing ritualistic killings in a small Mississippi town. He seeks help from an anthropology professor (Freeman), who is an expert on the ancient rituals being performed.
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2023)
Safe HouseSafe House
Trapped in a high-security safe house after a terrorist attack in downtown Los Angeles, six government agents realize they must survive not just the enemy outside, but the potential traitor among them.
Not Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Smashing MachineThe Smashing Machine
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this unforgettable story of legendary mixed martial arts & UFC fighter Mark Kerr. Written and directed by Benny Safdie.
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2025)
The Long WalkThe Long Walk
A chilling, emotional thriller that asks: how far could you go?
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2025)
Under FIreUnder FIre
Two undercover agents for the FBI and DEA suddenly reveal their true identities during a cartel deal. Their surprise is short-lived when a hail of sniper bullets leaves them pinned down and outgunned.
Not Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Flight RiskFlight Risk
In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Academy Award® nominee Mark Wahlberg (Actor in a Supporting Role, 2006 – The Departed) plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2025)
The LocksmithThe Locksmith
An expert locksmith (Ryan Phillippe) is released from prison and pulled back into a world of crooked cops and small-town gangsters, despite the future he hoped to build with his ex-girlfriend (Kate Bosworth), a detective, and their daughter.
TVMA • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2023)
The CollectiveThe Collective
A group of righteous assassins called the Collective takes aim at a highly sophisticated human trafficking ring that's backed by a network of untouchable billionaires. With their back against the wall, the Collective has no choice but to put its most important mission in the hands of a rookie assassin.
Action, Thriller • Movie (2023)
BordertownBordertown
Jennifer Lopez portrays a tenacious American reporter investigating the murders of young women working in a Mexican bordertown.
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2007)
SovereignSovereign
A father and son, part of an anti-government group, engage in a standoff with a police chief. This confrontation leads to a manhunt for the pair.
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2025)
Just Getting StartedJust Getting Started
An ex-F.B.I. Agent (Tommy Lee Jones) and an ex-mob lawyer in the Witness Protection Program (Morgan Freeman) have to put aside their petty rivalry on the golf course to fend off a mob hit.
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2017)
13 Minutes13 Minutes
The largest tornado on record threatens to ravage a small town, leaving residents with only 13 minutes to find shelter, search for loved ones and fight for their lives. In the wake of total devastation, four families must overcome their differences and find strength in themselves and one another to survive.
PG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2021)
The Unholy TrinityThe Unholy Trinity
A young man seeks revenge for his father's wrongful execution in the town of Trinity where he’s caught between the sheriff (Pierce Brosnan) and the mysterious St. Christopher (Samuel L. Jackson) in a relentless fight for survival and truth.
R • Western, Action • Movie (2024)
Mafia MammaMafia Mamma
An American mom (Toni Collette) inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy. Guided by the firm’s consigliere (Monica Bellucci), she hilariously defies everyone’s expectations as the new head of the family business. 
R • Comedy, Action • Movie (2023)
Valiant OneValiant One
With tensions between North and South Korea, a US helicopter crashes on the North Korean side. Now the survivors must work together to protect a civilian tech specialist and find their way out without the help of US military support.
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2025)
Laws of ManLaws of Man
At the dawn of the Cold War, U.S. marshals Frank and Tommy pursue wanted murderer Benjamin Bonney in the deserts of Nevada and stumble upon a sinister plot that threatens to upend the very foundations of justice and peace.
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
WarfareWarfare
Warfare is the harrowing true story of a US Navy Seal platoon surveillance mission gone dangerously wrong. Featuring a commanding ensemble (Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor), this visceral and immersive film captures the intensity of combat like never before, and delivers an unflinching portrayal of brotherhood, sacrifice, and survival. Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later).
R • Action, Military & War • Movie (2025)
William TellWilliam Tell
The narrative unfolds in the 14th Century amidst the days of the Holy Roman Empire where Europe's nations fiercely vie for supremacy and the ambitious Austrians, desiring more land, encroach upon Switzerland, a serene and pastoral nation.
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
SinnersSinners
From writer/director Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear. Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return home, only to discover an even greater evil waiting to welcome them back.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Equalizer 3 en EspañolThe Equalizer 3 en Español
Luego de renunciar a su vida como asesino, Robert McCall descubre que sus nuevos amigos están bajo el mando de los jefes del crimen local. McCall sabe lo que tiene que hacer: convertirse en el protector de sus amigos enfrentándose a la mafia.
R • Thriller, Spanish • Movie (2023)
The Equalizer 3The Equalizer 3
Denzel Washington steps back into the shoes of Robert McCall in the final chapter of The Protector saga. Retired in southern Italy, Robert has struggled to come to terms with the horrible things he has done in the past and finds a strange solace in enacting justice on behalf of the oppressed. But when friends of his fall into the hands of local crime bosses, McCall must take on the role of vigilante once again, facing off against the Italian mafia itself.
R • Drama, Action • Movie (2023)
EscapeEscape
In a military camp near by the DMZ of a divided land, Sergeant Kyu-nam (Lee Je-hoon) has been planning to escape the North, the land of repression, to head to the South, the land of freedom. But he gets caught while trying to help another deserter. At risk of execution, Kyu-nam starts the chase for freedom.
TV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
HarbinHarbin
Layered with explosive visceral action and complex political intrigue, Woo Min-ho’s Harbin is a gripping tale of a nation on the edge of conquest. As Japan marches toward Korean annexation, heroic freedom fighters formulate a deadly plan.
TV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
The Roundup: No Way OutThe Roundup: No Way Out
Seven years after the roundup in Vietnam, Ma Seok-do joins a new squad to investigate a murder case. He soon starts to dig deeper when he finds out the case involves a synthetic drug and a gang of thugs.
Not Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Roundup: PunishmentThe Roundup: Punishment
Detective Ma Seok-do joins the Cyber Investigation Team to nab Baek Chang-ki, a former mercenary and the head of an online gambling organization.
Not Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
The CreatorThe Creator
As a future war between the human race and artificial intelligence rages on, ex-special forces agent Joshua is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI. The Creator has developed a mysterious weapon that has the power to end the war and all mankind. As Joshua and his team of elite operatives venture into enemy-occupied territory, they soon discover the world-ending weapon is actually an AI in the form of a young child.
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2023)
Mob LandMob Land
A struggling family man robs a pill mill, but after the theft turns violent he is hunted by both the police and the Dixieland Mafia.
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The Legend of Molly JohnsonThe Legend of Molly Johnson
In the Snowy Mountains, heavily pregnant Molly Johnson is pushed to her limits. With the burden of a dark secret and intruders to her property, Molly does whatever it takes to protect her children.
Not Rated • Drama, Western • Movie (2021)
Jurassic Park IIIJurassic Park III
After being persuaded by a wealthy businessman to conduct an aerial tour of Isla Sorna, InGen's second site for a failed Jurassic Park experiment, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) discovers the true reason for his invitation. A tragic accident maroons the party of seven, and they must attempt to escape with their lives.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)
The Lost World: Jurassic ParkThe Lost World: Jurassic Park
Dinosaurs run amok once again in Steven Spielberg's blistering, effects-laden sequel, which finds a group of scientists and hunters trapped on an island teeming with prehistoric monsters.
PG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
Jurassic ParkJurassic Park
Eccentric millionaire John Hammond has invited three dinosaur experts to see his new amusement park before it opens. The park is on an island off Costa Rica and is populated by actual, living dinosaurs Hammond has created using DNA harvested from prehistoric insects. The scientists are joined by Hammond's two grandchildren during their preview of the park and the group is enjoying the tour in their computer-controlled cars until a storm knocks out power on the island. A park employee who wants to steal some of the dinosaur embryos takes advantage of the situation and sabotages the system, inadvertently causing the gigantic beasts to go on a rampage and forcing all the humans on the island to flee for their lives.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Rise of the Planet of the ApesRise of the Planet of the Apes
While working on a cure for Alzheimer's disease, scientist Will Rodman tests an experimental drug on chimpanzees, giving them human-like intelligence but also making them wild. Will takes a baby chimp named Caesar home and raises him like a child, but when Caesar is taken away and imprisoned, he assembles a simian army and leads a ferocious revolution against mankind.
PG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
Machine Gun PreacherMachine Gun Preacher
Gerard Butler stars in this fact-based drama about an ex-con who finds God and devotes his life to rescuing children in war-torn Africa.
R • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2011)
Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva (Eng)Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva (Eng)
The first film of an original cinematic universe featuring a world of ancient Indian Weapons.
Not Rated • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Robin HoodRobin Hood
In 12th century England, Robin and his band of marauders confront corruption in a local village and lead an uprising against the crown that will forever alter the balance of world power.
PG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2010)
PreyPrey
6 Emmy® Nominations, including Outstanding Television Movie. An all-new entry in the Predator franchise, set 300 years ago, tells the story of a young Comanche woman, a fierce and highly skilled warrior, who stalks, and ultimately confronts, a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal.
R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2022)
A Good Day to Die HardA Good Day to Die Hard
NYPD veteran John McClane finds himself on foreign soil for the first time when he travels to Moscow to help his wayward son, who he believes is on trial for murdering a mob kingpin. Presented by FXM.
R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2013)
Escape from AlcatrazEscape from Alcatraz
Based on true events! A hardened convict engineers an elaborate plan to escape infamous Alcatraz Prison - a feat nobody had successfully accomplished before. Directed by Don Siegel (Dirty Harry).
PG • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1979)
Crown VicCrown Vic
During one night on patrol, a veteran cop (Thomas Jane) and his rookie partner (Luke Kleintank) chase down violent suspects while searching for a missing girl and hunting two cop killers on the loose in Los Angeles.
R • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2019)
Creed IICreed II
Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan). Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can't escape your history.
PG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
The CommuterThe Commuter
A man who gets caught up in a criminal conspiracy during his daily commute home and works against the clock to stop a deadly attack to save the lives of his fellow train passengers.
PG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
Top GunTop Gun
Devil-may-care navy pilot Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is sent to Miramar Naval Air Station for advanced training. Here he vies with Tom Kasansky (Val Kilmer) for the coveted "Top Gun" award.
PG • Drama, Action • Movie (1986)
Quantum of SolaceQuantum of Solace
Seeking vengeance for his lover's death, James Bond uncovers a conspiracy to take control of a country's most precious natural resource.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Run.Run.
There’s something unnatural about the relationship between Chloe (Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in isolation, controlling every move since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only starting to grasp.
PG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2020)
Blade Runner 2049Blade Runner 2049
Ryan Gosling teams up with original 'Blade Runner' Harrison Ford in this sequel to the sci-fi classic.
R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Romantic Dramas
The Shape of WaterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
It Ends With UsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Romeo + JulietPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
Where the Crawdads SingPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Labor DayTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
Seven PoundsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2008)
The Time Traveler's WifePG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
The Last SceneTVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2026)
The YardsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2000)
Four Letters of LoveDrama, Romance • Movie (2025)
DreamsRomance, Drama • Movie (2025)
The Prince of TidesR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1991)
Mary J. Blige's Family AffairTVPG • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2025)
AdriftPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Love MeR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
All of Us StrangersR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
A Perfect EndingNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2012)
Only ChildTVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Rebuilding a Dream ChristmasTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Mothering SundayR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Bonjour tristesseR • Romance, Drama • Movie (2024)
The Remains of the DayPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1993)
The Holiday Fix UpTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Christmas on the RanchPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
The Space Between UsPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Love, BrooklynTVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2025)
Elena UndoneLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
The Enchanted Christmas CakeTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Joy to the WorldTVG • Holiday, Drama • Movie (2025)
She Taught LoveTVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
The Taste of ThingsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
The History of SoundR • Drama, History • Movie (2025)
Sweet Mountain ChristmasTVG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Obsessed en EspañolPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2009)
A Cowboy Christmas RomanceTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2023)
A Journal for JordanPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Hot Chocolate HolidayTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Operation MistletoeNot Rated • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2024)
Rust and BoneR • International, Drama • Movie (2012)
Blue ValentineR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2011)
Renovation RomanceNot Rated • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Christmas Ever AfterTVG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2020)
Endings, BeginningsNot Rated • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Match PointR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2005)
StraightNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2023)
Midnight SunPG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2018)
Christmas BelleTVPG • Family, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Greatest HitsPG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Every Day is ChristmasTV14 • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2018)
FridaR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2002)
DandelionR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Northanger AbbeyPG • Romance, Drama • Movie (1987)
The Man with the AnswersLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2021)
The UnforgivenTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1960)
Christmas PerfectionDrama, Romance • Movie (2018)
Loving AnnabelleNot Rated • Romance, Drama • Movie (2006)
Mistletoe in MontanaTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
A Very Merry Beauty SalonTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2024)
Holiday in Santa FeTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Ask the DustR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2006)
The Dead Don't HurtDrama, Western • Movie (2023)
Ask Me AnythingDrama, Romance • Movie (2014)
Tlatelolco, Verano de 68International, Drama • Movie (2013)
The English PatientR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
The PromisePG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2017)
55Not Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
Like Water for ChocolateR • International, Latino • Movie (1992)
LiliTVG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1953)
The Remains of the Day en EspañolPG • Spanish, Drama • Movie (1993)
Dramedies
Rain ManR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
I Love You ForeverTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
Mississippi MasalaR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1991)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Monster-in-LawPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness ProtectionPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
My Big Fat Greek WeddingPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
Risky BusinessR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1983)
FriendshipR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2017)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Mickey 17R • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
The Devil Wears Prada 2PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
OpusR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
ATLPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Spring BreakersR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2013)
The WoodR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1999)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
Love, SimonPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
HalloweentownTVPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (1998)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
You're Dating a Narcissist!TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Harlem NightsR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1989)
Mid90sR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Best ManR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1999)
FocusTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Bad Santa 2R • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2016)
The LobsterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
PearlR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
Tales from the Hood 3TVMA • Drama, Horror • Movie (2020)
She's the ManPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2006)
Anyone But YouR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
CluePG • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (1985)
My Old AssR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Mr. 3000PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2004)
The Devil Wears PradaPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
ScreamR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1996)
The Breakfast ClubR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
LifeR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Men, Women & ChildrenR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
HolesPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
Why Do Fools Fall in LoveR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
He's Just Not That Into YouPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2009)
Due DateTV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2010)
The Back-Up PlanTVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
Bullet TrainR • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
School of RockPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Instant FamilyTVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Riding in Cars with BoysPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2001)
The UpsidePG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
The Best Man HolidayR • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2013)
Flamin' HotPG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2023)
The DaytrippersR • Comedy, Family • Movie (1996)
It's ComplicatedR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2009)
Jerry MaguireR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
ShellR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2024)
The SandlotPG • Baseball, Sports • Movie (1993)
HustlersR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The SwitchPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
FargoR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
The Stepford WivesPG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2004)
Ella McCayPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Tales From the Hood 2R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2018)
AmericanaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
KrystalR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Palm SpringsR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
New on Hulu
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval StoryPG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2000)
A Complete UnknownR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
Power BalladR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
BackroomsR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The PlagueR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Remarried Empress: A Special LookTV14 • Drama • Movie (2023)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Capturing the FriedmansTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2003)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
Save the Last Dance en EspañolPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2001)
In the GreyR • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
Personal ShopperR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
Together TogetherR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2021)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
BabylonR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
The Green KnightR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Babylon en EspañolR • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2022)
La confesiónUnknown • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
FuzeR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
12 Angry MenNot Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (1957)
You're Dating a Narcissist!TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Rain ManR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
The RevenantR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
SelenaPG • Drama, Music • Movie (1997)
Les MiserablesTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (2012)
Battle CircusTVPG • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (1953)
Breaking In: Extended VersionTVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Two Mrs. CarrollsNot Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (1947)
Panama HattieTVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1942)
MiseryR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1990)
Sing StreetPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
The Sea HawkTVG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1940)
The OutsidersPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Blumhouse's Truth or DarePG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2018)
Interview With the VampireR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1994)
SaltburnR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2023)
A Streetcar Named DesirePG • Drama • Movie (1951)
American MadeR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Maltese FalconDrama, Classics • Movie (1941)
Knute Rockne, All AmericanG • Biography, Drama • Movie (1940)
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
It's Always Fair WeatherTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1955)
LiliTVG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1953)
Full Metal JacketR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
Jamboree!TVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1958)
Man DownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
A Clockwork OrangeR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1971)
Eyes Wide ShutR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1999)
Risky BusinessR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1983)
A Clockwork OrangeR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1971)
MenR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
The Americanization of EmilyTVPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1964)
The Student PrinceTVG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1954)
The Last SamuraiR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Romeo + JulietPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
The Harvey GirlsTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1946)
CamelotG • Drama • Movie (1967)
The Age of AdalinePG-13 • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
MagnoliaR • Drama • Movie (1999)
To Please a LadyTVG • Action, Drama • Movie (1950)
Night and DayTVG • Musicals, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1946)
Mission: ImpossiblePG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
Lakeview TerracePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
ArgoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2012)
The BabysitterR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1995)
FargoR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
Jerry MaguireR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
Popular
The Last SamuraiR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Hidden FiguresPG • Space, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
The OutsidersPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
AftermathR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Rain ManR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
The Greatest ShowmanPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
I Love You ForeverTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
Mississippi MasalaR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1991)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
The Maltese FalconDrama, Classics • Movie (1941)
MojaveR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
Monster-in-LawPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
The TownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2010)
In the GreyR • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness ProtectionPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
My Big Fat Greek WeddingPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
Risky BusinessR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1983)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
MichaelPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2026)
ContagionPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2011)
War for the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2017)
FriendshipR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The FlashPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
MagnoliaR • Drama • Movie (1999)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2017)
The Alto KnightsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
Mickey 17R • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Walk the LinePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
The Devil Wears Prada 2PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
OpusR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
BatmanPG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
Red Riding HoodPG-13 • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2011)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
Robin HoodPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2010)
A History of ViolenceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2005)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
The Killing of a Sacred DeerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
The Last EmperorPG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (1987)
ATLPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Spring BreakersR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2013)
Full Metal JacketR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
The Bourne IdentityPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2002)
The WoodR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1999)
Life of PiTVPG • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2015)
The HousemaidR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
Love, SimonPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Shape of WaterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Mission: ImpossiblePG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
InconceivableR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Lord of the FliesTV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1963)
MaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
HalloweentownTVPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (1998)
The Dark KnightPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The Bourne SupremacyPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2004)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
Working GirlsTVMA • Drama • Movie (1987)
A Perfect MurderR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1998)
You're Dating a Narcissist!TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Harlem NightsR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1989)
RoomR • Drama • Movie (2015)
Trending Drama
A Complete UnknownR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
The DramaR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Girl in the BasementTV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
Joe BellR • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2020)
She's the ManPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2006)
The Devil Wears Prada 2PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
A Man Called OttoPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2022)
HalloweentownTVPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (1998)
House of GucciR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
Full Metal JacketR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
The PlagueR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
AnoraR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
MaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
It Ends With UsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
BurlesquePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2010)
WeaponsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Lakeview TerracePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson StoryPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2023)
ElevationR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
SnowpiercerR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
PearlR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith StoryTV14 • Drama • Movie (2024)
Anyone But YouR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Lost World: Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
You Got ServedPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2004)
HerePG-13 • Drama, Coming of Age • Movie (2024)
The OrderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2024)
Bullet TrainR • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
The Breakfast ClubR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
Run.PG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2020)
School of RockPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2003)
2012 en EspañolPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2009)
SmashedR • Drama • Movie (2012)
Sunset ParkR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1996)
A Heartland ChristmasTVPG • Drama • Movie (2010)
CreedPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2015)
My Old AssR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
FargoR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
The UpsidePG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
American PsychoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2000)
Together TogetherR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2021)
HolesPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
Little WomenPG • Drama • Movie (2019)
Most Liked Drama
The Devil Wears PradaPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Anyone But YouR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
The RosesR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Rental FamilyPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
The Unholy TrinityR • Western, Action • Movie (2024)
Neighborhood WatchR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
The Equalizer 3R • Drama, Action • Movie (2023)
In the Blink of an EyePG-13 • Drama • Movie (2026)
Ella McCayPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Bullet TrainR • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
Springsteen: Deliver Me from NowherePG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2025)
Girl in the AtticTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Where the Crawdads SingPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
The UpsidePG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
ElevationR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
The Life of ChuckR • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Is This Thing On?R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
UnchartedPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Joy to the WorldTVG • Holiday, Drama • Movie (2025)
Don't Breathe 2R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2021)
13 MinutesPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2021)
It Ends With UsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Remember the TitansPG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2000)
SwipedTVMA • Drama, Biography • Movie (2025)
Donnie DarkoR • Drama, Time Travel • Movie (2001)
ScreamR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1996)
The Ritual KillerTVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Woman KingPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
SpeedR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1994)
F Valentine's DayNot Rated • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
SinnersR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
AnoraR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
TwinlessR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
TarotPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2024)
Late Night with the DevilR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2023)
WeaponsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Girl in the CellarTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
Riding in Cars with BoysPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2001)
Would You RatherTVMA • Drama, Horror • Movie (2012)
King IvoryR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
BarbarianR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2022)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
NutcrackersTV14 • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Palm SpringsR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
SovereignR • Action, Drama • Movie (2025)
The Best Man HolidayR • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2013)
HustlersR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The OrderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2024)
Violent EndsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
School of RockPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Rise of the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
InheritanceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
HolesPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
SicarioR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
A-Z
'Til Death Do Us PartPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
10 Cloverfield LanePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
12 Angry MenNot Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (1957)
13R • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
13 MinutesPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2021)
2 or 3 Things I Know About HerTVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1967)
2012 en EspañolPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2009)
The 2ndTVMA • Drama, Action • Movie (2020)
30 BeatsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
The 39 StepsTVG • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (1935)
The 400 BlowsTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1959)
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
The 47 Ronin Part 1TV14 • Drama, Action and Adventure • Movie (1941)
The 47 Ronin Part 2TV14 • Drama, Action and Adventure • Movie (1941)
49th ParallelTV14 • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (1942)
4:44 Last Day On EarthR • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
4PlayDrama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
5 Centimeters Per SecondTVPG • Animation, Drama • Movie (2007)
5 Days of WarR • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
513 DegreesR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
52 TuesdaysInternational, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2013)
55Not Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
61*TVMA • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2001)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
68 KillR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
8 MileR • Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
TVPG • Romantic Comedy, Comedy • Movie (1963)
A.I.: Artificial IntelligencePG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Abducted in the EvergladesTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
AbelInternational, Latino • Movie (2010)
Above the RimR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
AbsolutionR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
Act of ViolenceTVPG • Drama, Crime • Movie (1948)
The ActorR • Drama • Movie (2025)
AdriftPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2018)
AftermathR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
AfterwardsR • Drama • Movie (2008)
Against the WallTVMA • Drama, Action • Movie (1994)
The Age of AdalinePG-13 • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Ali: Fear Eats the SoulInternational, Drama • Movie (1974)
All Creatures Here BelowTVMA • Crime, Drama • Movie (2019)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
All I See Is YouR • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2017)
All Is BrightR • Crime, Comedy • Movie (2013)
All Is LostPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2013)
All of Us StrangersR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
All The WayTV14 • Political, Drama • Movie (2016)
All the World Is SleepingTVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
Almost ChristmasPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Almost FamousR • Drama, Music • Movie (2000)
Casi el ParaisoNot Rated • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2024)
AlohaPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Aloha en EspañolPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Alone in BerlinR • Drama, History • Movie (2016)
Along Came a SpiderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2001)
Alpha AlertR • Crime, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Alto KnightsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
AmalgamaInternational, Latino • Movie (2020)
Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in ItalyTV14 • Drama • Movie (2011)
AmarcordR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1973)
The Amazing MauricePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
American DreamR • Action, Crime • Movie (2021)
American ExitTV14 • Crime, Drama • Movie (2019)
American ExitPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
American HeartR • Crime, Romance • Movie (1993)
American MadeR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2017)
American MurdererR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2022)
American PsychoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2000)

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