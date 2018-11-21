ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Drama Movies

Blockbuster Dramas
Creed II
Creed II
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2018)
Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan). Between personal obligations and training for his next fight, he is up against the challenge of his life
Rocketman
Rocketman
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2019)
The story of Elton John's life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.
Primal
Primal
R • Action • Movie (2019)
A big-game hunter for zoos books passage on a Greek shipping freighter with a fresh haul of exotic and deadly animals from the Amazon.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic proportions.
Twilight
Twilight
PG-13 • Teen, Supernatural • Movie (2008)
When teenager Bella Swan falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen, she becomes the target of a group of hostile vampires.
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
When Apollo 11 landed the Moon in 1969, the government discovered an alien spacecraft with technology it kept secret from the Autobots. Presented by FXM
Top Gun
PG • Military & War, Action • Movie (1986)
Devil-may-care navy pilot Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is sent to Miramar Naval Air Station for advanced training. Here he vies with Tom Kasansky (Val Kilmer) for the coveted "Top Gun" award.
I, Tonya
I, Tonya
R • Biography, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Based on the unbelievable but true events, I, Tonya is a dark comedic tale of American figure skater, Tonya Harding, and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history.
Die Hard
Die Hard
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1988)
Super cop Bruce Willis battles terrorists inside a Los Angeles skyscraper in this action classic.
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2002)
A spider bite transforms a nerdy teen into a web-slinging superhero in this spectacular adaptation of the landmark comic book.
The Amazing Spider-Man
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Abandoned by his parents and raised by an aunt and uncle, teenager Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), AKA Spider-Man, is trying to sort out who he is and exactly what his feelings are for his first crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone).
Action Dramas
Creed II
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2018)
Running with the Devil
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
The Kid
R • Drama, Western • Movie (2019)
Set Up
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
A Score to Settle
Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Backtrace
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Overdrive
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
We Die Young
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Arbitrage
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2012)
The Resident
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Spinning Man
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Top Gun
PG • Military & War, Action • Movie (1986)
Romantic Dramas
Romeo & Juliet
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
I Still Believe
PG • Biography, Drama • Movie (2020)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
R • Drama, History • Movie (2019)
Premature
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Where Hands Touch
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2018)
West Side Story
TVPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1961)
The Last Mistress
Drama, International • Movie (2007)
Some Kind of Wonderful
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1987)
The Escort
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Daddy's Little Girls
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2007)
Dramedies
The Peanut Butter Falcon
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
The Skeleton Twins
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
Where'd You Go, Bernadette
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Parasite
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Flower
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Woman at War
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Instant Family
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2018)
A Simple Favor
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Indie Dramas
The Assistant
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
R • Drama, History • Movie (2019)
Parasite
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
100 Streets
Drama • Movie (2016)
Beach Rats
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Year of Spectacular Men
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Elena Undone
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
Premature
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)

Classic Dramas
West Side Story
TVPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1961)
The Furies
Drama, Classics • Movie (1950)
Sands of Iwo Jima
TV14 • Military & War, Action • Movie (1949)
Tall Stranger
Drama, Classics • Movie (1957)
A Man Alone
Classics, Adventure • Movie (1955)
Mississippi Burning
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1989)
Pony Express
Classics, Adventure • Movie (1953)
Man of La Mancha
PG • Drama, Music • Movie (1972)
Hoosiers
PG • Sports, Drama • Movie (1986)
Escape from Alcatraz
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (1979)
Strategic Air Command
Adventure, Action • Movie (1955)
Walking Tall
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1973)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
R • Horror • Movie (1974)
Downhill Racer
PG • Drama • Movie (1969)
Some Kind of Wonderful
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1987)
Popular
The Tax Collector
Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
The Sandlot
PG • Sports, Family • Movie (1993)
Don't Let Go
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2019)
Hustlers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
The King of Staten Island
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2020)
Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: Jules
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
The High Note
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
The Kitchen
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Titanic
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (1997)
8 Mile
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
Devil's Knot
Drama • Movie (2013)
Joker
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Us
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
Belly
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1998)
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Coach Carter
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2005)
Blackhat
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2015)
Euphoria Special Episode Part 1: Rue
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2020)
Scarface
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Tremors
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (1990)
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself
TVMA • Drama, Biography • Movie (2021)
aTypical Wednesday
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Bring It On
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2000)
A Dog's Journey
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The Gentlemen
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
Life
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Gone Girl
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
Ford v Ferrari
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2020)
Bring It On: All or Nothing
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2006)
The Bay of Silence
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2020)
LUV
R • Drama • Movie (2013)
The Gift
R • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2000)
Poetic Justice
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1993)
Public Enemies
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
Frozen
R • Drama • Movie (2010)
The Ultimate Playlist of Noise
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
Gretel & Hansel
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
Breakthrough
PG • Drama • Movie (2019)
Instant Family
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Last Night
R • Drama • Movie (2010)
Five Feet Apart
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Copycat
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
Creed II
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2018)
Precious
R • Drama • Movie (2009)
No Country for Old Men
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2007)
The Princess Bride
PG • Action, Family • Movie (1987)
Bombshell
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
Top Gun
PG • Military & War, Action • Movie (1986)
Run.
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Selena
PG • Drama, Music • Movie (1997)
Queen & Slim
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Killerman
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Prisoners
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
The Lovely Bones
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2009)
Looper
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
Bad Company
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Hacksaw Ridge
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2016)
Dark Waters
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
21 Bridges
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
1917
R • Military & War, Action • Movie (2019)
Men in Black 3
TV14 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1982)
Make Up
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Mean Creek
R • Drama • Movie (2004)
Sleight
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Resistance
R • Drama, History • Movie (2020)
A-Z
'71
R • Military & War, Action • Movie (2014)
(500) Days of Summer
PG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2009)
(Dub) Grave of the Fireflies
TVPG • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1988)
(Sub) Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess
TV14 • Drama, Animation • Movie (2012)
(Sub) Grave of the Fireflies
TVPG • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1988)
10 to Midnight
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1983)
100 Streets
Drama • Movie (2016)
12 and Holding
R • Drama • Movie (2005)
12 Years a Slave
R • Drama, History • Movie (2013)
The 12th Man
Adventure, Drama • Movie (2018)
13 Assassins
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
1900: Extended
TVMA • Drama • Movie (1976)
1900: Theatrical
R • Drama • Movie (1977)
1917
R • Military & War, Action • Movie (2019)
2 Days in Paris
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2007)
21
PG-13 • Drama, Gambling • Movie (2008)
21 Bridges
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
24 Hour Love
Drama • Movie (2013)
The 24th
TVMA • Drama, History • Movie (2020)
28 Hotel Rooms
Drama • Movie (2013)
A 2nd Chance
PG • Sports, Family • Movie (2014)
2nd Chance for Christmas
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets
TVMA • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2015)
The 33
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2015)
4 Lovers
Drama, Romance • Movie (2011)
40 Days and 40 Nights
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
4:44 Last Day On Earth
R • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
4th Man Out
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
54
R • Drama, Music • Movie (1998)
55 Steps
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2017)
61*
TVMA • Sports, Drama • Movie (2001)
8 Mile
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
8 Mile
Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
Abandon
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2002)
About a Boy
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2002)
Above the Rim
R • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
Above the Shadows
Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
Abuela's Luck
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
Abuela's Luck (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Acres and Acres
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2016)
Across the Line
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2015)
Ad Astra
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The Adderall Diaries
R • Drama • Movie (2015)
Addiction
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2007)
Adopt a Highway
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2019)
Affliction
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1997)
After Class
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
After Darkness
R • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
After Hours
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1985)
After the Sunset
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2004)
After The Wedding
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2019)
The Aftermath
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Against the Wall
TVMA • Action, Drama • Movie (1994)
Air Strike
R • Drama, History • Movie (2018)
Akeelah and the Bee
PG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2006)
Alex Cross
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
Alfie
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Ali
R • Drama, History • Movie (2001)
All About E
Romance, Drama • Movie (2015)
All Creatures Here Below
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2018)
All Good Things
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2010)
All Is Lost
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2013)
All Is True
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2018)
All Styles
TVPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2018)
All Summers End
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2017)
All the Pretty Horses
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2000)
All the Right Moves
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (1983)
All the Way
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2016)
Almost Adults
Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)

