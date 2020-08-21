The 24th

TVMADramaHistoryMovie • 2020

Based on a true story, members of the U.S. Army's all-Black 24th Infantry Regiment be...more

Based on a true story, members of the U.S. Army's all-Black 24th ...More

About this Movie

The 24th

Based on a true story, members of the U.S. Army's all-Black 24th Infantry Regiment become involved in a deadly riot in Houston in 1917.

Starring: Trai ByersAja Naomi KingMykelti WilliamsonThomas Haden ChurchBashir Salahuddin

Director: Kevin Willmott

