The Words

PG-13DramaMysteryRomanceMovie2012

A writer discovers the price he must pay for stealing another man's work.

A writer discovers the price he must pay for stealing another man...More

About this Movie

A writer discovers the price he must pay for stealing another man's work.

Starring: Bradley CooperJeremy IronsDennis QuaidOlivia WildeZoe Saldana

Directors: Brian KlugmanLee Sternthal

