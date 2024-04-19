Force of Nature: The Dry 2Force of Nature: The Dry 2

Five women head out on a remote hiking retreat but only four return, each telling a different story. Detective Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) must find out what really happened before time runs out.more

Five women head out on a remote hiking retreat but only four retu...More

Starring: Eric BanaAnna TorvDeborra-Lee Furness

Director: Robert Connolly

RDramaCrimeMysteryThrillerMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 – Trailer

About this Movie

Five women head out on a remote hiking retreat but only four return, each telling a different story. Detective Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) must find out what really happened before time runs out.

