Abducted in the EvergladesAbducted in the Everglades

When her college-aged daughter goes missing while on Spring Break down in Miami, Indiana mom Beverly flies out to find her, acquiring the assistance of rugged boatman Ray as they search the vast Everglades.more

When her college-aged daughter goes missing while on Spring Break...More

Starring: Tori SpellingTommi RoseNick Ballard

Director: Damián Romay

TV14DramaThrillerMovie2025
  • hd

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About this Movie

Abducted in the Everglades

When her college-aged daughter goes missing while on Spring Break down in Miami, Indiana mom Beverly flies out to find her, acquiring the assistance of rugged boatman Ray as they search the vast Everglades.

Starring: Tori SpellingTommi RoseNick BallardNick FlaigJoseph Cannon

Director: Damián Romay

TV14DramaThrillerMovie2025
  • hd

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