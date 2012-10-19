Alex Cross

PG-13ActionDramaAdventureMysteryThrillerHorrorMovie • 2012

A detective is pushed to the limits as he tangles with a serial killer.

A detective is pushed to the limits as he tangles with a serial k...More

About this Movie

Starring: Tyler PerryMatthew FoxEdward BurnsRachel NicholsJean Reno

Director: Rob Cohen

