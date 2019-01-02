Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Music
Popular TV
The Masked Singer
TVPG • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Based on an international hit, which already is a viral phenomenon with more than half a billion fans worldwide, and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.
The Voice
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2011)
Four famous musician coaches will each select singers to mentor into artists during the blind auditions. Once they have their teams, the star coaches will bring in their personal songwriters, producers, and high-powered friends to help their teams evolve. Ultimately, America will decide which singer will be worthy of the grand prize.
American Idol
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2018)
American Idol returns on ABC! The groundbreaking series launched the careers of superstars Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert and Chris Daughtry among many others. Idol alumni are responsible for 13 Grammys, over 61 million album sales, 47 Platinum records, 95 Gold records, 444 Billboard No. 1 hits, 257 million digital downloads, two Golden Globes and an Academy Award. Now, the search is on for the next American Idol.
Empire
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2015)
From Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Precious”) and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Game Change,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”), comes EMPIRE, a sexy and powerful new drama about the head of a music empire whose three sons and wife all battle for his throne. Set to an original soundtrack written and produced by hip-hop hitmaker Timbaland, the family drama stars Academy Award nominee Terrence Howard (“Crash,” “Hustle & Flow”) and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson (“Person of Interest,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”).
Little Big Shots
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
From Melissa McCarthy, Ellen DeGeneres and Ben Falcone comes a show that celebrates a new generation of remarkable young people - Little Big Shots. In a completely reimagined new season, Melissa meets with some of the most inspiring and hilarious kids from all corners of the globe. They will take us into their world, share their remarkable stories and show us the incredible talents that set them apart. It's a celebration of how resilient, funny and inspiring kids can be when we allow them to be unabashedly themselves. They may be little, but their hearts are big.
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
TVY7 • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2015)
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks, featuring international superstars Alvin, Simon and Theodore, takes us on a roller coaster ride of music, laughter and stories geared to entertain The Chipmunks' four generations of fans.
America's Got Talent
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2005)
America votes in the ultimate talent show to determine which act deserves a million dollars.
Star
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2016)
Three talented singers navigate the music industry on their road to success.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
TVMA • Action, Music • TV Series (2016)
Jotaro and Koichi try to track down the owner of the button and run into the murderer, Yoshikage Kira, and his Stand; Koichi ignores Jotaro's order and decides to face Kira on his own.
Big Time Rush
TVG • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2012)
Get set for one extraordinary journey with four best friends from Minnesota, unexpectedly thrown into the glamorous, celebrity-fueled L.A. pop music scene, as they discover the importance of brotherhood, hard work and what it takes to make it big time.
Nashville
TVMA • Drama, Music • TV Series (2012)
A legendary queen of country music struggles to maintain her place in the spotlight while dealing with an ambitious rising pop-country vixen who wants to knock her off the throne. From executive producer Callie Khouri (writer of Thelma & Louise) comes this contemporary musical drama about love, power, money, family and music.
Utopia Falls
TVPG • Drama, Kids • TV Series (2020)
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
Beat Shazam
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2017)
Grammy-, Golden Globe- and Academy Award-winning actor and musician Jamie Foxx (“Ray,” “Django Unchained”) is set to host BEAT SHAZAM, a unique and interactive game show in which teams of two race against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the highest score will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win a cash prize. Executive-produced by Mark Burnett (“Survivor,” “The Voice”) and Jeff Apploff (“Don’t Forget the Lyrics!”), the straight-to-series order is scheduled to premiere in Summer 2017 on FOX. Foxx also will serve as an executive producer.
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood
TV14 • Reality, Music • TV Series (2015)
The new cast is devoted to pursuing their dreams in both career and romance, these artists must balance between work and play against the backdrop of the Hollywood Hills. This season will explore one of the most complex relationships in franchise history.
Ready, Steady, Wiggle!
TVG • Kids, Music • TV Series (2013)
Join The Wiggles - Anthony, Emma, Lachy and Simon - on an exciting new adventure during this new series featuring over 70 songs, including Wiggle classics and new material.
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men
TVMA • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
This limited docuseries looks back on the group's career, combining intimate and reflective interviews from each of the nine living members with never-before-seen archival footage and performances. Their ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit brought them together to overcome the poverty, violence and oppression of their New York neighborhoods. But it was music and their shared lyrical genius that allowed them to form the most recognized musical movement in the world, all while walking the tightrope that links business with brotherhood.
You Sang My Song
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Music • TV Series (2017)
We ask musicians to watch unique covers of their songs on YouTube and provide commentary on them. Each cover comes from a different point in their career, giving the opprotunity to celebrate milestones with their fans while inspiring confidence in a community of aspiring musicians around the world.
Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour
Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2020)
Shakira celebrates her triumphant return to the stage in 2018 with a concert film documenting her acclaimed El Dorado World Tour.
Elvis Presley: The Searcher
TVPG • Music, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2018)
Experience the King, Elvis Presley, as you've never seen him before in this two-part documentary.
Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle!
TVG • Kids, Music • TV Series (2017)
Sing, dance and learn with The Wiggles in Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle! Featuring all new recordings of over 100 new and classic Wiggles songs, children will once again be engaged and entertained by Australia's fab four of fun!
Flight of the Conchords
TVMA • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2007)
A New Zealand folk-parody duo move to New York's East Village to conquer America, one fan (literally) at a time in this comedy series.
School of Rock
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Inspired by the hit movie, SCHOOL OF ROCK follows a group of unconventional and over-achieving students at a prestigious prep school, and the down-on-his-luck musician who teaches them to play and love rock 'n roll.
Songs & Rhymes
TVY • Music, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Fun clips of popular children's songs from around the world, sung by toddlers.
Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know
Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2018)
The band's story is told through seven of their albums.
X-Factor: The Band
Music, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Simon Cowell is looking for undiscovered talent to form the next big pop group and follow in the footsteps of One Direction, Fifth Harmony or Little Mix.
Songland
TVPG • Reality, Music • TV Series (2019)
Top music producers Ester Dean, Shane McAnally and Ryan Tedder help create the next hit song as undiscovered songwriters pitch to superstar artists, including John Legend, the Jonas Brothers and more.
Rolling Stone: Stories From The Edge
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2017)
A look at the last 50 years of American music, politics and pop culture through the story of Rolling Stone magazine.
The Rap Game
TVPG • Music, Reality • TV Series (2015)
The next big rap star is about to be unleashed. On "The Rap Game," five emerging young hip-hop artists are given the opportunity to rhyme and flow with highly sought-after producer Jermaine Dupri and special guests such as Usher, Ludacris, and Da Brat.
New Order: Decades
Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2018)
Part concert and documentary following the band reflecting on their past.
Mike Judge Presents: Tales From The Tour Bus
TVMA • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2017)
Hit the road with the craziest stories from some of country music's greatest singers in this comedy series from Mike Judge.
The Defiant Ones
TVMA • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
This four-part docu-series explores the unlikely but ultimately unbreakable bond between Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre.
Make It Pop
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Three unique girls - bookish Corki, fashionable Jodi and social media maven Sun Hi must learn to live in harmony... literally. Together with their classmate, DJ Caleb, can they achieve pop stardom in a boarding school where the arts always come last?
On the Run Eatin' With N.O.R.E.
Cooking & Food, Music • TV Series (2018)
World-famous hip-hop star N.O.R.E. knows two things in this world better than anybody – food and hip-hop. And he’s bringing them together in the ultimate hip-hop eating tour. As N.O.R.E. makes clear, this is a different kind of food show. Come along for the journey. There will be an amazing guest list of hip-hop royalty celebs who share N.O.R.E.’s passion for hip-hop-approved food.
Shangri-LA
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2019)
Presenting the four-part SHOWTIME Documentary Series SHANGRI-LA. Academy Award winning director Morgan Neville and Grammy winning music producer Rick Rubin pull back the curtain and give viewers an unprecedented look at the creative process and how it leads to artistic greatness. Creativity is the unending search for magic. It’s often elusive and difficult to recognize, so how are some artists able to find it so often? Go behind closed doors of Shangri-La, the studio where many of the most iconic albums of our time were produced, and hear from some of today’s most talented musicians as they give insight into their methods and their music.
Bath & Bed
TVY • Music, Kids • TV Series (2011)
Start your night routine with relaxing programs and soothing lullabies.
Doodlebops Rockin' Road Show
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
The Doodlebops take their show on the road, performing their songs on tour and meeting new friends along the way!
The Doodlebops
TVY • Music, Kids • TV Series (2005)
The Doodlebops are kids’ favorite rock band. This musical comedy series for children stars Deedee, Rooney and Moe Doodle – three multi-talented rock stars who are always singing, dancing and learning from each other. They are the ultimate rock and roll band! Join The Doodlebops as they hang out and practice their song and dance routines in the coolest rehearsal space imaginable, and travel from show to show in their super cool tour bus! The Doodlebops will get kids twisting, turning, bopping and learning with their upbeat energetic music and funny stories.
Treme
TVMA • Drama, Music • TV Series (2010)
From the creators of The Wire(R) comes this series set in one of New Orleans' oldest neighborhoods in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll
TVMA • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2015)
Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll centers on “Johnny Rock” (Denis Leary), lead singer of a legendary early 90’s New York band called The Heathens. Known for living up to their name, the band partied so long and so hard that even Keith Richards thought they needed to slow things down. The Heathens were on the brink of becoming famous for their kickass live shows and the release of their highly anticipated first album. Until they broke up. The same day the album dropped. Because lead guitarist Flash (John Corbett) found Johnny in bed with his wife. So the band became legendary for all the wrong reasons - like self-destructing sooner than any group in rock-n-roll history. 25 years later, the only thing bigger than Johnny’s ego is his prostate. The drugs he really needs now aren’t cocaine and marijuana – they’re Crestor, Cymbalta and Cialis. He’s out of work, out of money and out of show business options. That’s when a massively talented young singer named Gigi (Elizabeth Gillies) shows up - with a burning desire to be famous, a throwback appreciation for The Heathens’ only album, and a stack of cash big enough to bring the whole band back into the studio. Only this time, SHE’S the lead singer and Johnny’s just a behind-the-scenes songwriter. John Ales, Bobby Kelly and Elaine Hendrix round out the rest of this dysfunctional rock and roll family. The race is on to see who gets famous first - and for what reason. An FX Original Series.
The Riveras
TVPG • Reality, Latino • TV Series (2016)
Los Rivera son la familia consentida de la música regional mexicana, pero nunca antes la habían mostrado así. Chiquis y sus hermanos luchan por salir adelante. Con humor y amor logran sus metas.
Larrymania
TV14 • Music, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Sigue la vida ajetreada de la súper estrella de la música Regional Mexicana Larry Hernández mientras intenta encontrar equilibrio entre su familia, carrera y fama. “Larrymania” es un programa que expone la vida del imparable artista #SinFiltro y brinda la oportunidad a los televidentes de conocer íntimamente al hombre detrás de los narcocorridos.
Uta no Prince Sama
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2013)
Haruka has a chance to take the entrance exam for Saotome Academy for the Performing Arts,she is close to her dream of composing songs for her favorite singer Hayato. With tough competition being a writer, Haruka is paired with one of six male singers. Just to make things more complicated, writers and singers are NOT allowed to become romantically involved! Can one girl and six young men learn to make beautiful music together in a platonic sense?
Garfunkel And Oates
TVMA • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2012)
Enjoy the edgy escapades of a musical comedy duo in this comedy series.
Celia
TV14 • Telenovelas, Drama • TV Series (2015)
The story of the internationally renowned Cuban musical artist, Celia, Cruz. This is the story of Celia, the ungraceful, skinny and shy girl who never stopped singing and carrying a message of freedom for her people.
2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
TV14 • News, Music • TV Series (2019)
A sneak preview of the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on HBO.
Madeline: Sing-A-Long With Her Friends
TVG • Animation, Music • TV Series (2002)
Madeline and her friends sing original songs, and you're invited to sign with them!
David Bowie Finding Fame
Biography, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The formative years of Bowie that led to him becoming a global icon.
Big Bugs Band
TVY • Animation, Music • TV Series (2011)
Take a journey into the world of music and discover rhythms and sounds like you've never heard before; from opera to jazz, rock n' roll, to samba. In a special adaptation for little ears, and with an emphasis on musical improvisation, this series will inspire the musician in every child.
David Bowie: The Last Five Years
TV14 • Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2017)
Experience the evolving genius of rock icon David Bowie in this documentary that chronicles the last five years of his life.
Havana Street Party Presents Orishas
TV14 • Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2019)
Grammy-nominated(R) Cuban hip-hop trio Orishas perform in front of a live audience in Havana’s Parque Almendares.
