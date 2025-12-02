A holiday celebration features Christmas classics; performers include Lauren Daigle, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and BeBe Winans.more
A holiday celebration features Christmas classics; performers inc...More
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A holiday celebration features Christmas classics; performers include Lauren Daigle, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and BeBe Winans.
About this Show
CMA Country Christmas
A holiday celebration features Christmas classics; performers include Lauren Daigle, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and BeBe Winans.