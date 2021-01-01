Hustle & Flow

RDramaMusicMovie2005

A Memphis pimp dreams of becoming a hip hop music singer.

A Memphis pimp dreams of becoming a hip hop music singer.

About this Movie

Hustle & Flow

Starring: Terrence HowardAnthony AndersonTaryn ManningTaraji P. HensonPaula Jai Parker

Director: Craig Brewer

