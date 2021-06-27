1 season available (2 episodes)

Biography: KISStoryBiography: KISStory

The definitive documentary on the most recognizable band in the world, KISS. Chronicles the band's five decades in the business as founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons reflect on their historic career.more

The definitive documentary on the most recognizable band in the w...More

MusicDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2021
  • hd

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Biography: KISStory

The definitive documentary on the most recognizable band in the world, KISS. Chronicles the band's five decades in the business as founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons reflect on their historic career.

MusicDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2021
  • hd

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