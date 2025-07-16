Miley Cyrus: Something BeautifulMiley Cyrus: Something Beautiful

Something Beautiful is a one of a kind pop opera fueled by fantasy, featuring thirteen original new songs from the visual album Something Beautiful by Miley Cyrus.more

Something Beautiful is a one of a kind pop opera fueled by fantas...More

Starring: Miley CyrusNaomi CampbellBrittany Howard

Directors: Miley CyrusJacob BixenmanBrendan Walter

TV14MusicMovie2025
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful - Trailer

About this Movie

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful

Something Beautiful is a one of a kind pop opera fueled by fantasy, featuring thirteen original new songs from the visual album Something Beautiful by Miley Cyrus.

Starring: Miley CyrusNaomi CampbellBrittany HowardMaxx Morando

Directors: Miley CyrusJacob BixenmanBrendan Walter

TV14MusicMovie2025
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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