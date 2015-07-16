2 seasons available

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll

TVMA • Comedy, Music, Sitcom • TV Series • 2015

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll centers on "Johnny Rock" (Denis Leary), lead singer of a legendary early 90's New York band called The Heathens. Known for living

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll centers on “Johnny Rock” (Denis Leary), lead singer of a legendary early 90’s New York band called The Heathens. Known for living ...more

EpisodesExtras
Season12
Episode 1

All That Glitters Is Gold

The sudden death of an old friend forces the band to question where they’re at and where they’re going.
Episode 2

Rebel Rebel

Ava wants to mix things up while urging Gigi to experience anything and everything while she’s still young. Rehab gets approached by a big time Broadway producer.
Episode 3

Cool for the Summer

Gigi’s recent experience forces Flash to step up his game. Noah and Bam try to convince Rehab to get on board with “Feast.”
Episode 4

Bad Blood

Gigi gives Flash mixed signals. Ava plans her solo debut. Bam and Rehab meet with Campbell Scott.
Episode 5

And She Was

Gigi prepares Ava for her big solo debut. Johnny is suspiciously supportive. Flash makes a big decision. Bam develops a more professional persona.
Episode 6

Rock This Bitch Till the Wheels Fall Off

The band meets an inspiring young fan, leading Johnny to discover a new talent of his own. Ava receives rave reviews, while Flash takes notice. Bam and Rehab see a new side of Campbell.
Episode 7

Tramps Like Us

Gigi tries to manage as Johnny’s charity anthem catches on. Flash makes another big decision. Rehab is upset with his contribution to “Feast” as rehearsals begin.
Episode 8

Ghosts of Skibbereen

The big opening night of “Feast” brings everyone together in all the wrong ways. Bam and Rehab struggle with Campbell’s dedicated approach.
Episode 9

Rolling in the Deep

Someone from the band’s past shows up as tension reaches an all time high.
Episode 10

Bang Bang

Gigi decides to go in a different direction with the band. Johnny pursues a new solo project.

Big Time

Is This Forgivable?

Johnny Rock's Fatherly Advice

Rock Under the Influence

The Opening Act

