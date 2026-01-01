1 season available (1 episode)

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Recorded live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, this year's ceremony features rare once-in-a-lifetime performances and moments celebrating the legacy and influence of this year's inductees: Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category, along with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence, and Lenny Waronker for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.more

Recorded live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, this year'...More

TV14Award Shows & EventsMusicTV Series2026
  • 5.1
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About this Show

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Recorded live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, this year's ceremony features rare once-in-a-lifetime performances and moments celebrating the legacy and influence of this year's inductees: Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category, along with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence, and Lenny Waronker for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

TV14Award Shows & EventsMusicTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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