TV14 • Science Fiction, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry, is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future. From the creator of "The Simpsons," "Futurama" is a sci-fi animated comedy.
King of the Hill
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1997)
King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank is assistant manager of Strickland Propane. He's a blue-collar Everyman who sees himself as the voice of common sense and reason in a world of incompetent sales clerks, meddling bureaucrats and do-good liberals.
Reba
TVPG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2001)
Country superstar Reba McEntire made her first foray into series television on REBA, an edgy comedy that takes aim at the all-American family with a spirited look at suburban dysfunction.
The family members of REBA certainly aren't candidates for a Rockwell portrait, but they muddle through their domestic lives the only way they know how - with brutal honesty and bare-knuckled poise. REBA will make you laugh as it wins your heart.
REBA was created by Allison M. Gibson (Home Improvement, Boy Meets World). Kevin Abbott (Roseanne) serves as executive producer with Mindy Schultheis (Titus), Michael Hanel (Titus) and Matt Berry (Roseanne) and Don Beck. Chris Case, Pat Bullard, Reba McEntire, Patti Carr & Lara Runnels serve as co-executive producers for Twentieth Century Fox Television and Acme Productions. REBA is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and is distributed by Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.
24
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Kiefer Sutherland stars as Jack Bauer in this unique television series in which the entire season takes place in one day, with each of the 24 episodes covering one hour and told in real time.
Start watching Fox Television Classics Plans starting at $5.99/month.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.